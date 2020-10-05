NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets head coaching search intensifies with John Lucas now in the race, Doc Rivers speaks out ahead of 76ers unveiling

The LA Lakers currently lead the Miami Heat 2-1 in the NBA Finals and are the favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA championship. With the basketball season coming to an end, NBA rumors surrounding head coaches who have recently been relieved of their previous jobs have already started hitting the internet. Houston Rockets are one of those teams, as they look to move on from Mike D'Antoni.

Major movement can be expected this offseason, with teams looking to strengthen their rosters not only on the court but even off it. With that said, let's check what's latest on the NBA rumor mill.

NBA Rumors: John Lucas emerges as a candidate for the Houston Rockets gig

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The Houston Rockets parted ways with Mike D'Antoni recently. A fan favorite, D'Antoni left after losing the Western Conference semi-finals to the LA Lakers. According to NBA rumors, Houston Rockets player development coach John Lucas has emerged as the favorite to replace D'Antoni.

Lucas served as the Rockets' player development coach on Mike D'Antoni's staff for the past four seasons. He also has strong working relationships with Rockets' star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The Houston Rockets had a promising end to the regular season but lost their way in the postseason, as they labored to a seven-game series win against OKC Thunder in the first round. This was followed by a five-game exit against the LA Lakers, where they lost the series despite taking a 1-0 lead.

John Lucas joins a long list of candidates that have been shortlisted by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Other notable names include fellow LA Clippers assistant and former Houston Rockers star Sam Cassell and NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

The Rockets also interviewed Van Gundy's brother and former Detroit Pistons head coach, Stan Van Gundy, recently. Tyronn Lue is also one of the frontrunners for the job, and it will be interesting to see who the Houston Rockets end up with eventually.

John Lucas is an emerging candidate in the Rockets' search for a new head coach, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 5, 2020

Doc Rivers addresses the media after getting the Philadelphia 76ers job

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Former LA Clippers man Doc Rivers recently signed as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Addressing the media for the first time since his appointment, Rivers ensured that his intentions are clear. He said:

“But I want to make sure people know that I’m here to win. We have a lot of work to do, but it’s work we are willing to do.”

Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with Brett Brown after seven years. Rivers' appointment marks the beginning of a new era in Philadelphia, and it will compelling to observe how he uses the talents of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Doc Rivers will be unveiled as the Philadelphia 76ers coach today.

"I want to make sure that people know I'm here to win." pic.twitter.com/JYHLWtczLw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 4, 2020

