NBA Rumors: Insider says Kyrie Irving likely to stay with the Nets, Kyrie showing commitment to the team

Throughout the NBA offseason, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have become a popular topic of conversation. After looking to be potential favorites to make it to the NBA Finals heading into last season, the Brooklyn Nets saw their campaign turn into a nightmare.

After refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Irving found himself in and out of the lineup throughout the majority of the season. Eventually, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heading into this summer, questions remained about whether or not Irving would return to the team. After deciding to opt-in for his player option, it looked as if Irving was set to return to the Nets.

That was until fellow superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade. Speculation surrounded the team and many wondered if Irving could also be on the way out.

According to a recent report from NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, it appears as if Irving is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 season.

“Right now, the plan is for him to stay a Net going into training camp and the season...these things can always change, but I don't believe as it stands right now, if Kevin Durant is traded that Kyrie Irving is traded... ”

Kyrie Irving set to reportedly return to Brooklyn Nets for upcoming season

Speaking today on "The Pat McAfee Show," Shams Charania spoke in depth about how all assumptions as of now point to Kyrie's return. Throughout the segment, Charania stressed that things could change quickly. However, Irving is in a contract year and doesn't have a lot of leverage to "rock the boat."

It makes the most sense for both sides, as the Brooklyn Nets still have an impressive roster that could make some noise in the Eastern Conference. The key to that roster will be Kevin Durant, but his future is still undecided.

With the days inching closer until the start of the 2022-23 season, it seems as if there's a chance that both Irving and Durant could at least return to the Nets for the start of the year.

