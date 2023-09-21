NBA Rumors: Insider says Sixers ready to go after Kawhi Leonard or Paul George

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are two of the latest stars to enter the offseason trade rumors. It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers could be eyeing out for either of the LA Clippers superstars. After the whole James Harden fiasco, there are chances that the Sixers could let go of Harden and replace him with a star who's more interested in playing for the team.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Sixers are capable of acquiring another big free agent by next season. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could enter free agency next season if they decide not to pick up their player options. Having said that, Windhorst believes Philadelphia will pursue either of the two stars.

“Philadelphia right now has positioned itself to be a big free-agent player. I guess Philadelphia could swoop in and go after [Paul George] or [Kawhi Leonard].” (via NBA Central)

Are Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still valuable players?

For the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, injuries have been a recurring theme in their careers, raising questions about their long-term availability and the impact on their respective teams. Leonard, often hailed as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, has battled a series of injuries that have left fans and analysts concerned about his future.

His most notable setback came during the 2017-18 season when he was still playing for the San Antonio Spurs. A quadriceps injury sidelined him for the majority of the season and led to a sour relationship with the Spurs' organization, which led to his inevitable departure.

Fast forward to his current tenure with the LA Clippers, and Leonard's injury struggles persist. A knee injury forced him to miss significant time during the 2020-21 season, impacting the Clippers' championship aspirations. His ongoing rehabilitation process and cautious load management approach have cast a shadow of uncertainty over his ability to maintain peak performance.

Paul George, Leonard's running mate with the Clippers, has also had his share of injury woes. His most prominent setback occurred during the 2014 USA Basketball Showcase when he suffered a gruesome leg injury, which kept him out of action for nearly a year and raised doubts about his career.

The 2020-2021 season saw George stepping up in Leonard's absence, displaying resilience and leadership during challenging times. However, injuries still loomed over his journey, with occasional setbacks affecting his consistency.

As the Clippers aim to contend for an NBA championship, the availability of their star duo remains a critical factor. Both Leonard and George possess immense talent and are capable of changing the course of a game with their scoring and defensive prowess. However, recurring injuries have raised doubts about their ability to stay on the court when it matters most.