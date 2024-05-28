NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler could ink $113 million max extension with Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat could explore a trade for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler after their playoff run ended in disappointment. Butler did not suit up for Miami in its opening-round series loss to the Boston Celtics after he suffered an injury in the play-in tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ironically, Butler could be suiting up for Philadelphia once the 2024-25 season rolls around as the 76ers are one of the teams targeting him, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Pompey wrote that if Butler ends up being traded to the Sixers, he could ink a two-year extension worth $113 million.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butler has two more years left on the contract he signed with the Miami Heat, so he could remain with the team until 2025-26. However, the final year of his contract carries a player option, which means he could opt to enter free agency as soon as the summer of 2025.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

At 34 years old, Butler might only have a few more seasons left where he produces at an All-Star level, and teams will want to capitalize on that window.

For the Heat to avoid losing him to free agency without getting anything in return, exploring trade packages for him now might be in their best interest.

Also read: 5 ideal landing spots for Jimmy Butler amid rumors of Heat mulling to trade star forward

Jimmy Butler played for the Philadelphia 76ers before coming to Miami

Just a few seasons ago, the Philadelphia 76ers had one of the most stacked rosters that included Ben Simmons and JJ Redick. That team also had Jimmy Butler.

The Sixers acquired Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the 2018-19 season after he had reportedly become disgruntled with the Wolves. He only played 10 games for the Wolves that season before being acquired by the Sixers.

In his lone season with the Sixers, he played 55 games, averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals. The team achieved a 51-31 record and finished third in the East, setting them up for a playoff run.

In the first round of the playoffs, they beat the Brooklyn Nets, who were led by D'Angelo Russell, in five games. They then faced the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors in the conference semifinals. The Sixers lost in Game 7 after Leonard hit the famous leaner that bounced on the rim before falling to put Toronto up 92-90 with no time left on the clock.

The summer after that, the Sixers' front office had some tough decisions to make regarding the roster. Philadelphia had also acquired Tobias Harris from the LA Clippers that same season, but he was also about to become a free agent much like Jimmy Butler.

The Sixers also needed to give Ben Simmons a large contract, so they did not have room to extend both Butler and Harris. Ultimately, the Sixers had to settle for extending both Harris and Simmons while allowing Butler to sign with the Miami Heat on a max deal.

This gave birth to an iconic moment wherein Butler can be heard yelling "Tobias Harris over me" after the Heat eliminated the Sixers in the 2022 postseason.

After all this, Jimmy Butler might end up reuniting with Joel Embiid on the Sixers should they end up trading for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.