NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler could part ways with Miami Heat after 2024 playoffs letdown

When NBA star Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, it was like a match made in heaven. The star was a hard worker, and the franchise valued players who exerted the extra effort to be effective in their craft. However, after the Heat's recent first-round exit in the 2024 playoffs, they could move on from Butler this summer.

Butler still has a contract with the Heat that could end if he doesn't exercise his player option after the 2024-25 season. With a pending contract extension talk with the team, there has been some talk that the franchise could be willing to trade him this summer.

The Athletic's David Aldridge touched on the subject of a potential departure of Miami's workhorse.

"There have been murmurings this year that Butler and the Heat may no longer be singing from the same hymnal. Butler, famously, does things his way, and Miami’s organization, famously, does not brook much individualism," Aldridge wrote.

There's a chance that Butler could stay with the organization if the talks regarding the contract extension go well. But given the back-to-back regular season disappointments while the star was with the team, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Heat decide to move on from him.

In the postseason, the six-time All-Star couldn't dress up for the team. During the play-in Tournament, the Heat star was injured during a fastbreak opportunity and suffered an MCL sprain. After the game, he was ruled out and missed time to play in the first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Butler's fifth season with Miami was slightly similar to his other seasons. His scoring slightly dipped, which is a normal performance for the 6-foot-7 star. He played 60 games and averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

How much could Jimmy Butler's contract extension command from the Heat?

Jimmy Butler's four-year, $140.8 million deal, which he signed in 2019, ends after next season if he doesn't exercise his player option. Given how he's performed for the Heat over the years, the star player is expected to command a significant amount when it comes to his extension talks.

According to the Miami Herald, Butler is eligible to sign a two-year, $113 million deal with the Heat.

This could be risky for the Heat as the star is turning 35 this year. Additionally, Butler has dealt with tons of injuries over the years, which has hindered the Heat from taking their team to the next level. There have been trade talks about the star forward, which mentions a potential reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers.

