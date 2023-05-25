NBA Rumors: Josh Hart can bag up to $18 million annually from Knicks

Josh Hart has proven himself to be one of the league's best role players. As a member of the New York Knicks, Hart has earned praise for his relentless two-way play. In addition to scoring well, Hart has also earned a reputation as one of the best rebounders at his position.

With Hart faced with a player option heading into next season, fans are eagerly waiting to see how things play out. According to the latest rumors, Hart and the Knicks are in negotiations for a contract extension.

With $12.9 million on the table should he choose to opt in, the latest rumors have Hart earning far more than that. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Hart's extension with the Knicks could see him earn up to $18 million annually. It seems as though the two sides are working towards reaching an agreement.

Given that Josh Hart has shown that he can seamlessly integrate into a new system, there have been plenty of rumors flying regarding potential trades. Teams that are lacking depth and in need of a two-way player likely have Hart high on their target list.

Despite that, it sounds as though he could be staying in New York.

Other reports regarding Josh Hart's decision this offseason

Considering that he's a highly sought-after player, Josh Hart seems to be negotiating from a position of strength. During the Knicks' playoff run, Hart earned praise for telling coach Tom Thibodeau that he would play all 48 minutes if necessary.

In the wake of the Knicks' elimination, Hart now finds himself being discussed by executives around the league. According to Michael Scotto and Stefan Bondy of HoopsHype, executives and coaches discussed Hart at the NBA draft combine in Chicago.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

As Scotto reported:

"If I had to guesstimate where I think it’s ultimately going to go, I could see Hart getting a little bit higher towards the $18 million a year mark because of the way the cap is going up. Tom Thibodeau loves him. He’s a CAA guy.

"At the NBA draft combine in Chicago, the buzz from the Knicks, rival executives, and even rival agents was that Josh Hart was going to re-sign with the Knicks. I think four years, $72 million for him, would seemingly be ideal."

Based on the discussions regarding Hart, it sounds as though he could opt out of his contract and take his talents elsewhere if he doesn't get the money he wants. As the New York Knicks look to take another step towards reaching the NBA Finals next year, Hart would prove to be a valuable asset.

