NBA Rumors: Julius Randle could play his way into free agency, says Ian Begley 

Julius Randle has been in terrific form this season, due to which a max extension at the end of the 2020-21 campaign could be on the cards for him as per NBA rumors. He is currently leading the race to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award because of his stellar showings. According to NBA insider Ian Begley, the New York Knicks can offer him a four-year max deal worth up to $106M.

NBA Rumors: Questions over Julius Randle's future, he could opt to enter free agency after 2021-22 season

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks in action

Julius Randle's performances this season have shown that he is worthy of a contract extension. He has been their best player so far, averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per contest (all career-best). He also made his All-Star game debut this year and represented team Durant during the event.

If Julius Randle doesn’t win Most Improved Player, we riot.



23.7 PPG

10.5 RPG

6.1 APG

2.1 3PG

40.5 3P%

All career-highs



He is one of three players in NBA history to average 20/10/5 on 40% shooting from three in a season (Larry Bird, Nikola Jokic). pic.twitter.com/7hG9hYGbe0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2021

Randle's performances have propelled the Knicks to a 31-27 season record, bolstering their chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014. They are currently seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference, making them eligible for direct qualification to the playoffs.

Julius Randle's contribution to the New York Knicks' most successful campaign in six years has led many to believe that he is likely to sign a max contract with his current employers this summer as per the NBA rumors. But Ian Begley of SNY TV hasn't ruled out the former LA Lakers star potentially entering free agency after the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Here's what he said during a recent interview:

"The Knicks can offer him an extension this offseason, four years, a $106M and he is playing at that level, where that contract would make a lot of sense for the Knicks. So if Randle wants the security and the years, he can have it I am sure. But he could also play his way into free agency and he could be an unrestricted free agent after next season."

Julius Randle signed with the New York Knicks in the 2019-2020 season and has been their best player for two consecutive years now. Considering how fruitful the partnership between him and the Knicks has been, it is highly likely that he will stay with them beyond the 2020-21 campaign. However, anything can happen in the NBA and it will be interesting to see how things play out this summer.