NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard expected to re-sign with LA Clippers at the end of the season 

Speculation regarding Kawhi Leonard's future continues to grow as the latest NBA Rumors suggest that the 2-time NBA champion is likely to extend his stay in California with the LA Clippers. He signed a three-year contract with the franchise in 2019 and has a player option at the end of the current season. If Leonard declines, he will be eligible to become a free agent.

Kawhi Leonard has signed his Los Angeles Clippers contract — a three-year, $103M maximum contract with a player option in the third season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2019

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes Kawhi Leonard is where he wants to be and has a great relationship with the LA Clippers organization. Here's what he said in a conversation with Zach Lowe on "The Lowe Post Podcast" regarding this matter:

I think Kawhi is staying with the Clippers. I don't think he has said that publicly, probably won't till the day he signs his contract. I know there is some mention of Miami. I think he is where he wants to be geographically. I think he is liked. He is got along very well with the new organization, with management, with ownership."

NBA Rumors: Will Kawhi Leonard stay with the LA Clippers if they fail to make a deep run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

While Kawhi Leonard is widely expected to stay with the LA Clippers, there is always a hint of doubt about the chances of parting ways with the franchise. Much will rely on the Clippers' post-season run this year in the 2021 NBA playoffs. However, several reporters in the past have ruled out the possibility of this kind of situation taking place.

His desire to play in his home region was a huge factor in Kawhi Leonard opting to play in LA. It was also the first time in his career that he got to pick where the team he wanted to play for. On top of that, the Clippers have already tied Paul George to a long-term contract, which also assures Leonard the team can be a title contender for years to come.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Paul George has agreed to a 5-year, $226 million contract extension with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/07BOyEzrGz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 10, 2020

Adrian Wojnarowski also mentioned on The Lowe Podcast that Kawhi Leonard is enjoying playing under Ty Lue because of his coaching style. With all these factors coming into play, even if the Clippers do fail to make a deep playoff run, the chances of Kawhi departing are slim.