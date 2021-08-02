NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard teamed up with Paul George despite being called by Russell Westbrook in 2019

Russell Westbrook's blockbuster trade to the LA Lakers may have altered the league's landscape for the season ahead. But according to the latest NBA rumors, the nine-time All-Star could have landed in California two years ago.

When NBA sides fought over Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2019, Westbrook hatched a plan that would suit both himself and the two-time champion.

Both players grew up in California, and the then Oklahoma City Thunder guard was hopeful of returning home to where a lot of his extended family lived. The same could also be said for Leonard at the time, who was headed back to the west coast.

Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, called Leonard in the hope the pair would team up together in LA. However, Leonard used this time as an opportunity to instead bring in the Thunder's other star, Paul George. The 30-year-old called the shooting guard, rather than Westbrook, to complete a homecoming.

"Teaming up with Leonard would be the fastest way there, so he placed the call, according to multiple sources. But Leonard didn't just take the call as one native son of Los Angeles to another, ponder it and file it away. He used it. According to multiple sources, Leonard then called Westbrook's teammate in Oklahoma City, Paul George, and told him he'd rather team up with him."

How successful will Russell Westbrook's homecoming be?

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James will now be teammates

Two years after initially planned, Russell Westbrook will get the homecoming he deserves. On this occasion, however, he is set to come up against the player he wanted to star alongside and the former teammate who usurped his opportunity to move back to LA in 2019.

Although Westbrook can feel peeved at the reported snubbing by Kawhi Leonard, in teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the 32-year-old hasn't had a better shot at a title since his time in Oklahoma with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Will Russell Westbrook, LeBron and AD work for the Lakers?



"I think this is a net-positive for the Lakers.

・ LeBron & AD stay healthy — favorites to win West

・ AD will get more minutes at Center

・ Westbrook > Harrell, Kuzma & KCP"

The LA Lakers had been linked with a third star since they were dumped out of the playoffs in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield were all rumored targets of the 2020 champions, but it soon came to light that bringing in Russell Westbrook was a real possibility and something LeBron James wanted to make happen. James and Westbrook are friends off the court and both are known for their insatiable need to win and determination in the gym.

While there will be some spacing issues on the floor for the LA Lakers, Westbrook's arrival will inevitably inject some much-needed impetus into the franchise's offense and make them strong favorites to win another title.

NBA fans will feel aggrieved that Kawhi Leonard's injury will postpone his return to the court as an LA battle between the two franchises will surely be a fiesty one.

