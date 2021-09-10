NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving forced Brooklyn Nets to sign DeAndre Jordan to a 4-year contract 

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Brooklyn Nets never wanted to give their former center DeAndre Jordan a 4-year contract.

Jordan was eventually traded to the Detroit Pistons recently and then bought out before signing with the Nets' cross-conference rivals, the LA Lakers.

DeAndre Jordan joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 along with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The two superstars ensured they did not sign full max contracts, which in turn allowed the Brooklyn Nets to sign Jordan to a four-year $40 million contract.

As per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Nets never wanted to offer that contract to Jordan. Here's what he said in a recent live audio session on the Halftime app:

"I have been told that Brooklyn never wanted to sign DeAndre to a four-year contract and that it got announced....in the excitement of landing Kevin and Kyrie and it was basically told to Brooklyn in hindsight, after they kind of even agreed to a two-year deal, that no, if you want these other guys, you are taking DeAndre at this four-year contract and that I think has also been a source of tension and something that's bubbled beneath the surface for a long-time now as well."

The Brooklyn Nets and DeAndre Jordan could not find a way to make their partnership work. Jordan was sidelined for the last 16 straight games of the 2020-21 season. He couldn't be as effective on the defensive end as the Nets wanted him to be, which led to them cutting him off their roster this offseason.

NBA Rumors: Was it the right move for the Brooklyn Nets to get rid of DeAndre Jordan?

DeAndre Jordan's production has seen a decline over the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. His offensive production went down as expected, but took a hit defensively as well. He averaged 8.7 rebounds and one block per game over the last two seasons.

It was evident that DeAndre Jordan was getting overpaid for his services. He did not pose the same threat he had in previous seasons. That led to the likes of Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton climbing up the pecking order to play in rotation at the center position.

The Brooklyn Nets also ended up signing LaMarcus Aldridge, who will be making his comeback from retirement next season. Keeping these factors in mind, it made perfect sense for the Nets to part ways with Jordan.

