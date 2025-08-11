  • home icon
  • NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant predicted to land $100,000,000 extension with Rockets after major pay cut

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant predicted to land $100,000,000 extension with Rockets after major pay cut

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:21 GMT
Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets in the offseason and talks regarding his contract extension have already started. KD is still one of the best players the NBA and despite being 36 years old, he is playing like an MVP candidate.

According to multiple sources, Durant is likely to sign a two-year extension with the Rockets for a lower salary. Without the extension, KD is expected to play in Houston for only a year, given he's in the final year of his four-year contract. The Rockets will be paying Durant $54.7 million.

Now, if Durant decides to stay with the team for the next two seasons, he will be eligible for a two-year deal worth $100 million. The reason he can only sign a two-year deal is due to the NBA's Over-38 rule.

While $100 million will likely be the initial offer, the Rockets can afford to give him a max deal worth $122.1 million and It'll come down to what both parties will agree on ultimately.

X fan trolls Kevin Durant regarding NBA season opening game against Thunder

The 2025-26 NBA season opening will feature a game between the Houston Rockets and the defending champions, the OKC Thunder. OKC will have home-court advantage, which means the championship ceremony will take place while the Rockets in the building.

Durant is a former Thunder player who failed to bring home the gold during his tenure with the team. A fan on X trolled Durant about having to witness a championship banner go up the rafters in the house he used to help build.

KD is known for conversations with fans online and he gave a calm and humorous response.

"Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo," Durant wrote on X.

It'll be interesting to see how Kevin Durant will perform against the newly crowned champions on opening night.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
