NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant predicted to land $100,000,000 extension with Rockets after major pay cut

Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets in the offseason and talks regarding his contract extension have already started. KD is still one of the best players the NBA and despite being 36 years old, he is playing like an MVP candidate.

Ad

According to multiple sources, Durant is likely to sign a two-year extension with the Rockets for a lower salary. Without the extension, KD is expected to play in Houston for only a year, given he's in the final year of his four-year contract. The Rockets will be paying Durant $54.7 million.

Now, if Durant decides to stay with the team for the next two seasons, he will be eligible for a two-year deal worth $100 million. The reason he can only sign a two-year deal is due to the NBA's Over-38 rule.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While $100 million will likely be the initial offer, the Rockets can afford to give him a max deal worth $122.1 million and It'll come down to what both parties will agree on ultimately.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

X fan trolls Kevin Durant regarding NBA season opening game against Thunder

The 2025-26 NBA season opening will feature a game between the Houston Rockets and the defending champions, the OKC Thunder. OKC will have home-court advantage, which means the championship ceremony will take place while the Rockets in the building.

Ad

Durant is a former Thunder player who failed to bring home the gold during his tenure with the team. A fan on X trolled Durant about having to witness a championship banner go up the rafters in the house he used to help build.

𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙙 🇦🇺 @SkyedOKC @KDTrey5 @DarkC3P0 @DimeDropperPod @Tsavagemofo7 where will your mental be opening night when you watch the team that gave you everything raise a banner after you left them high and dry

Ad

KD is known for conversations with fans online and he gave a calm and humorous response.

"Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo," Durant wrote on X.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 @SkyedOKC @DarkC3P0 @DimeDropperPod @Tsavagemofo7 Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo

It'll be interesting to see how Kevin Durant will perform against the newly crowned champions on opening night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More