NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant’s main motivation to join Suns or Heat is to play alongside one of Devin Booker or Jimmy Butler

As per NBA rumors, Kevin Durant has handed in a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets. The Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat are atop Durant's wishlist as his next destination. According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, KD is motivated by the prospect of playing alongside Devin Booker or Jimmy Butler.

"Sources told Yahoo Sports wanting to play alongside Devin Booker is a main motivation, along with the possibility of being slated next to Miami’s resident hard-a** Jimmy Butler — two players whose attendance is rarely questioned," reported Goodwill.

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: Kevin Durant's trade request doesn't absolve him of blame for the biggest failure in NBA history (plus details on possible outcome for Kyrie, insight on Durant and Phoenix/Miami)

The Brooklyn Nets were inarguably the best team in the league, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden leading their charge. The trio formed one of the greatest offensive teams the NBA has ever seen. However, the 2021-22 campaign went from bad to worse for them in no time.

From Irving's suspension to Harden demanding a trade and a move to the 76ers, the pressure on Durant continued to build throughout the season. It's fair to say he has been the most committed superstar for the franchise. But that didn't lead to title success, as opposed to expectations when he signed with Brooklyn.

"We're that good"



Harden said on Jan 12 after the Nets, with KD/Kyrie, dominated the Bulls.



Just over 5 months later — Brooklyn's title hopes are gone. This team packed more drama into 5 months than most teams do in 5 years. And the drama ultimately overwhelmed the organization

Durant's choices in Phoenix and Miami make one thing clear. He intends to play for a franchise with a system and culture. He wants to be surrounded by co-stars who are committed and a competent front office.

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets won't trade Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns if they don't include Devin Booker in a potential package

According to NBA rumors, the Brooklyn Nets will only settle for the best possible deal. The Nets spent all their resources and assets creating a superteam with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leading their charge. With the 'seven-eleven' era likely done, Brooklyn will be keen to revive their team as soon as possible.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.

While Irving's value has plummeted, Durant continues to be considered the best player in the world. He will likely fetch them a package that could act as a catalyst for their new rebuild. The Brooklyn Nets would want young All-Stars and a bevy of draft capital in return for KD, who still has four years left on his new deal.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Nets want Devin Booker in a potential deal for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. However, as per NBA rumors, Booker has signed a supermax deal worth $214 million for four years this offseason. This indicates that the Suns aren't remotely considering moving their franchise cornerstone.

The Nets won't trade KD to the Suns without getting Devin Booker in return, per @JakeLFischer

Durant will continue to have plenty of suitors in the market, with teams ready to unload assets to acquire the two-time Finals MVP. It will be interesting to see if any title-contending team is willing to include their big-name players in a potential deal.

