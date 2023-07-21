NBA Rumors: Knicks taking interest in Joel Embiid after his recent cryptic comment to win championship 

James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers isn't the only one to be monitored as Joel Embiid has emerged as a potential trade target. Due to Harden's situation, there's a huge chance that the New York Knicks will try to pursue Embiid.

Trading Harden hasn't been easy for the Sixers, as teams have been hesitant in acquiring an aged star on a not-so-team-friendly contract. Recently, the 10-time All-Star made a puzzling post on Instagram, referencing his state with the team. According to him, he's been too comfortable in his current scene and is looking for a change.

Mike Scotto of Hoopshypereported that the Knicks could try to nab Embiid, the reigning MVP, depending on how things go down in Philly.

"Meanwhile, teams around the league – especially the New York Knicks – are monitoring how the Harden saga plays out in Philadelphia and will affect the happiness of MVP Joel Embiid," Scotto reported. "The Knicks have long admired Embiid and have significant draft capital to dangle. Embiid’s former agent was Leon Rose, who now leads New York’s front office."

New York could have the edge in trading for the All-Star center as his former agent, Leon Rose, is the Knicks' general manager. Also, given the circumstances in Philly, it looks like Embiid could also be gone soon.

Recently, the six-time All-Star surprised everyone when he talked about his desire to win a championship. The 29-year-old center said that it doesn't matter where he gets to win a title. This could be a hint that things aren't well in Philadelphia and that the Cameroonian center is ready to move on.

"I don't know where that's going to be, whether that's in Philly or anywhere else," Embiid said.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks



Surprising Joel Embiid comments while stressing how bad he wants to win a title in a recent interview



# pic.twitter.com/d8A8dT8TYF “I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance”Surprising Joel Embiid comments while stressing how bad he wants to win a title in a recent interview

Joel Embiid's "trolling" could be a message to the Sixers

According to Joel Embiid, his recent comments about winning the title anywhere is his way of trolling. But it could also be a way for him to send a message to the team. With Embiid as the franchise's star, it hasn't gotten past the second round, which speaks a lot about the kind of team the 76ers have been over the past few years.

The Sixers could take Embiid's message as a plea to make things better for him. Given that they've lacked success, the way the Sixers have been constructed plays heavily on their goal of winning the title. So far, the front office hasn't done anything significant to change the scenery around the reigning MVP.

However, Embiid should take part of the blame as well, since he's underperformed in the postseason.

