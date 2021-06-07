NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis "frustrated" with his situation at Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks might look to trade Latvian power forward Kristaps Porzingis following a dismal showing in the NBA Playoffs.

The former New York Knicks man was brought in to form a formidable partnership with Luka Doncic, but has looked a shadow of his former self since joining the Dallas Mavericks.

Kristaps Porzingis might look to leave the Dallas Mavericks

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Kristaps Porzingis is unhappy with his situation at the Mavericks.

Here's what the veteran NBA insider had to say about Porzingis' position with the 2011 NBA champions:

"Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star as Doncic dominates the ball and the spotlight."

Kristaps Porzingis had a poor outing against the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, averaging just 13 points and five rebounds for the series. A normally reliable three-pointer shooter, Porzingis made just 29% of his attempts from downtown, failing to assert himself in a single game in the series.

Porzingis's failure in the first round led to an increased offensive load on Luka Doncic, who was unable to carry the Dallas Mavericks to a series win on his own. Porzingis' inability to be a second star has raised questions about his future, with rumors suggesting tensions between him and the team could lead to his exit.

One of the biggest questions moving forward as the Mavs try to build a contender around superstar Luka Doncic: How does Kristaps Porzingis fit? https://t.co/x7gpJcZEz2 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 7, 2021

However, it will be quite difficult to move Kristaps Porzingis, as he is set to make close to $100 million over the next three years. He has certainly not lived up to his salary, and franchises will view him as a risk rather than an asset going into the off-season.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 three per game in this playoffs.



He is getting paid more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray and Jaylen Brown this season. pic.twitter.com/N6HeWvT3Yl — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have historically struck gold with European players, prime examples being Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. But Porzingis has certainly been a miss so far.

Since returning from an ACL injury he endured during the 2018-19 season, Porzingis has lost the presence he had in the paint on the defensive end, going from one of the best shot blockers in the league to a below-average defender.

Rumors suggest that the Dallas Mavericks are set to have a minor overhaul in the off-season, and Kristaps Porzingis could be one of the first players to make way.

