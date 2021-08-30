NBA Rumors: LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls join the Paul Millsap sweepstakes

The LA Clippers are a team that is often brought up in NBA rumors whether it is regarding the arrival of players or their departure from the franchise. Tyronn Lue's biggest offseason move so far has been the much-awaited Kawhi Leonard extension, but it seems like the Western Conference heavyweights are not done yet.

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls join the race to sign Paul Millsap

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the LA Clippers and the Chicago Bulls are the two latest teams to join the Paul Millsap sweepstakes. The free-agent center was earlier linked with the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

Millsap is a hard-nosed NBA veteran who made his name with the Atlanta Hawks. Millsap averaged 9 points, 4 rebounds, and an assist for the Denver Nuggets last season, where he spent four years of his career. The Nuggets reached the 2020 NBA Western Conference finals in the bubble, and Millsap played a pivotal role in their journey.

All signs point to Ben Simmons' career in Philly coming to an end – seen as matter of "when" not "if"

The LA Clippers and the Chicago Bulls will improve massively with Paul Millsap on their roster, considering he will bring his experience and other intangibles along with him to these teams. The Bulls are in desperate need of a veteran presence on a relatively young roster, while the LA Clippers are power forward short and Millsap looks like a perfect fit.

The LA Clippers have brought back key free agents Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season while extending Kawhi Leonard. Paul George agreed to an extension midway through last season, and now the LA Clippers have their core locked in on mid-term contracts.

The LA Clippers are one of the major contenders for the NBA crown. The franchise was able to make it to the Western Conference last season in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who went down with an injury during the series against the Utah Jazz. Head coach Tyronn Lue has instilled a winning mentality in the side, which was a major factor in the franchise making its maiden appearance in the Conference finals.

Millsap's potential addition will strengthen them further, and the Clippers are set to make at least a deep playoff run next year.

