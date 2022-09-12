NBA Rumors: LA Clippers given potential boost as 5x All-Star looks good in summer workouts

The LA Clippers are heading into the 2022-23 NBA season filled with optimism and hope as they look to capture their first championship.

The franchise has been boosted by the acquisition of free agent John Wall. He adds more firepower to a roster containing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Wall has looked good in the workouts that he has participated in over the summer.

"Ongoing murmurs we’ve been hearing about newly signed John Wall looking good during his summer workouts," Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter.

The acquisition of John Wall is intriguing. Injuries have taken a toll on the five-time All-Star. However, Wall is joining the LA Clippers in a different role. The Clippers won't need him to be the best player on the roster for them to win. That has not been the case in Wall's career thus far. Alleviating this pressure could allow Wall to perform without over-exerting himself.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Yup: Your trusty Committee (of One)



NBA Power Rankings are back!



And they'll still be here tomorrow if you're not ready just now for 3,700 words' worth of rankings gold: Who dares to take on the NFL on the opening Sunday of the gridiron football season?Yup: Your trusty Committee (of One)NBA Power Rankings are back!And they'll still be here tomorrow if you're not ready just now for 3,700 words' worth of rankings gold: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-power-ra… Who dares to take on the NFL on the opening Sunday of the gridiron football season?Yup: Your trusty Committee (of One)NBA Power Rankings are back!And they'll still be here tomorrow if you're not ready just now for 3,700 words' worth of rankings gold: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-power-ra…

The Clippers need a point guard for their second unit. Wall could be the perfect candidate. The five-time All-Star's injuries and disputes with the Rockets have resulted in him appearing in only 40 games over the last three seasons. The Rockets reportedly wanted him to come off the bench, but Wall rejected that plan.

This summer, he signed with the LA Clippers on a mid-level exception worth over $6 million. This move could prove to be a bargain for the franchise if he performs at a high level.

What's the ceiling for the LA Clippers?

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers are coming into the 2022-23 NBA season with championship aspirations. The road to the Finals is more difficult in the West. However, the Clippers are loaded, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way. They also have one of the league's top coaches, Ty Lue, who has championship experience.

StatMuse @statmuse John Wall in his last full season:



23.1 PPG

4.2 RPG

10.7 APG

All Star



Things are scary in LA. John Wall in his last full season:23.1 PPG4.2 RPG10.7 APGAll StarThings are scary in LA. https://t.co/PuyobZxFFy

Adding John Wall solves multiple issues on offense. Wall could bring the ball up the floor and focus solely on orchestrating the offense.

The Clippers also have size and defense on their roster. They have a deeper bench than many other teams. The LA Clippers have never reached the NBA Finals, let alone won a championship. Billionaire owner Steve Balmer hopes to change that in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott