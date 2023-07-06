NBA Rumors: LA Clippers hesitant to part ways with two role players for James Harden

The LA Clippers are one of several teams reportedly interested in James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Clippers are reluctant to part ways with two role players for the former league MVP.

On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe of ESPN claimed that not many teams are prepared to give the Sixers the return they want. Lowe added that the Knicks are not interested in Harden, while the Clippers are hesitant to include Terance Mann and Norman Powell in a package for the 10-time All-Star.

"I just don't think there's a lot out there for James Harden," Lowe said. "I just don't sense that there's a big appetite among teams to trade Philadelphia real stuff. ... I don't think the Knicks are super interested in James Harden. If they could get him on the ultra, ultra cheap, that's one thing.

"I don’t know that Philly wants to do that. The Clippers, from what I've heard, they have been reluctant so far to offer Mann, picks, maybe even Powell, and I don't know that the two sides have really even had super significant dialogue. And I don't really know what you do from there." (h/t Liberty Ballers)

Harden was expected to opt out of his $35.6 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and become an unrestricted free agent. He was even linked to a return to the Houston Rockets but it seemed like the team changed course after hiring Ime Udoka as head coach.

The former MVP opted into his deal ahead of the first day of free agency in hopes that the Sixers will find a trade for him. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Philadelphia's asking price for Harden is too high for all interested teams. Woj added that the Sixers might prefer having him next season.

"If it was up to the Sixers, they would get James Harden enthusiastic about playing next season," the NBA insider said. "He opted into that $35.6 million contract for next year under the guise of let's work together to find a trade. The Sixers have been talking to teams about trades for James Harden. Their asking price is really high."

James Harden wants to join the LA Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

According to Shams Charania and Zach Harper of The Athletic, James Harden still wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers and prefers to play for the LA Clippers. Harden reportedly likes to come home to Los Angeles and have the chance to play with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, the Clippers will have to negotiate hard with Daryl Morey in the Sixers. If the Clippers are having second thoughts about trading Terance Mann and Norman Powell for Harden, the two sides are likely far apart from getting a deal done.

