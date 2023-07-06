How many two-way contracts were there in the 2022-23 NBA season? Taking a closer look

Basketball
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 06, 2023 04:42 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
Scotty Pippen Jr. of the LA Lakers

The NBA added two-way contracts at the start of the 2017-18 season. Two-way deals allow teams to add two more players to their 15-man roster to make it 17. However, it doesn't mean that a team can play 17 players in a game. They will still need to have a maximum of 15 players listed at the start of every contest.

As of the 2022-23 NBA season, teams are only allowed to add two two-way players to the roster. It will expand to three slots next season with the same rules as previous years.

Players with a maximum of four years of service are allowed to sign two-way contracts. These kinds of players are also limited to just 50 games per season. They will have to finish the season with their team's G League team. If a player impresses a team enough, the two-way contract can be converted to a regular NBA deal.

All NBA players under two-way contracts last season

Theo Maledon of the Charlotte Hornets
Theo Maledon of the Charlotte Hornets

There were a total of 59 players on two-way contracts last season. All teams except the Phoenix Suns had two players on two-way deals. Here's the list of all the two-way players in the NBA last season.

  • Atlanta Hawks: Trent Forrest and Donovan Williams
  • Boston Celtics: JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele
  • Brooklyn Nets: Dru Smith and RaiQuan Gray
  • Charlotte Hornets: Theo Maledon and Xavier Sneed
  • Chicago Bulls: Justin Lewis and Terry Taylor
  • Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite
  • Dallas Mavericks: A.J. Lawson and McKinley Wright IV
  • Denver Nuggets: Collin Gillespie and Jack White
  • Detroit Pistons: Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden
  • Golden State Warriors: Lester Quinones and Ty Jerome
  • Houston Rockets: Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days
  • Indiana Pacers: Kendall Brown and Gabe York
  • LA Clippers: Moussa Diabate and Xavier Moon
  • LA Lakers: Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider
  • Memphis Grizzlies: Jacob Gilyard and Vince Williams Jr.
  • Miami Heat: Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain
  • Milwaukee Bucks: Lindell Wigginton and AJ Green
  • Minnesota Timberwolves: Luka Garza and Matt Ryan
  • New Orleans Pelicans: Dereon Seabron and EJ Liddell
  • New York Knicks: Duane Washington Jr. and Trevor Keels
  • OKC Thunder: Jared Butler and Olivier Sarr
  • Orlando Magic: Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris
  • Philadelphia 76ers: Mac McClung and Louis King
  • Phoenix Suns: Saben Lee
  • Portland Trail Blazers: Ibou Badji and John Butler
  • Sacramento Kings: Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis
  • San Antonio Spurs: Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow
  • Toronto Raptors: Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr.
  • Utah Jazz: Micah Potter and Johnny Juzang
  • Washington Wizards: Quenton Jackson and Jay Huff

Edited by Juan Paolo David
