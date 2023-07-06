How many two-way contracts were there in the 2022-23 NBA season? Taking a closer look

The NBA added two-way contracts at the start of the 2017-18 season. Two-way deals allow teams to add two more players to their 15-man roster to make it 17. However, it doesn't mean that a team can play 17 players in a game. They will still need to have a maximum of 15 players listed at the start of every contest.
As of the 2022-23 NBA season, teams are only allowed to add two two-way players to the roster. It will expand to three slots next season with the same rules as previous years.
Players with a maximum of four years of service are allowed to sign two-way contracts. These kinds of players are also limited to just 50 games per season. They will have to finish the season with their team's G League team. If a player impresses a team enough, the two-way contract can be converted to a regular NBA deal.
All NBA players under two-way contracts last season
There were a total of 59 players on two-way contracts last season. All teams except the Phoenix Suns had two players on two-way deals. Here's the list of all the two-way players in the NBA last season.
- Atlanta Hawks: Trent Forrest and Donovan Williams
- Boston Celtics: JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele
- Brooklyn Nets: Dru Smith and RaiQuan Gray
- Charlotte Hornets: Theo Maledon and Xavier Sneed
- Chicago Bulls: Justin Lewis and Terry Taylor
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite
- Dallas Mavericks: A.J. Lawson and McKinley Wright IV
- Denver Nuggets: Collin Gillespie and Jack White
- Detroit Pistons: Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden
- Golden State Warriors: Lester Quinones and Ty Jerome
- Houston Rockets: Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days
- Indiana Pacers: Kendall Brown and Gabe York
- LA Clippers: Moussa Diabate and Xavier Moon
- LA Lakers: Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider
- Memphis Grizzlies: Jacob Gilyard and Vince Williams Jr.
- Miami Heat: Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain
- Milwaukee Bucks: Lindell Wigginton and AJ Green
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Luka Garza and Matt Ryan
- New Orleans Pelicans: Dereon Seabron and EJ Liddell
- New York Knicks: Duane Washington Jr. and Trevor Keels
- OKC Thunder: Jared Butler and Olivier Sarr
- Orlando Magic: Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris
- Philadelphia 76ers: Mac McClung and Louis King
- Phoenix Suns: Saben Lee
- Portland Trail Blazers: Ibou Badji and John Butler
- Sacramento Kings: Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis
- San Antonio Spurs: Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow
- Toronto Raptors: Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr.
- Utah Jazz: Micah Potter and Johnny Juzang
- Washington Wizards: Quenton Jackson and Jay Huff
