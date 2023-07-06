How many two-way contracts were there in the 2022-23 NBA season? Taking a closer look

The NBA added two-way contracts at the start of the 2017-18 season. Two-way deals allow teams to add two more players to their 15-man roster to make it 17. However, it doesn't mean that a team can play 17 players in a game. They will still need to have a maximum of 15 players listed at the start of every contest.

As of the 2022-23 NBA season, teams are only allowed to add two two-way players to the roster. It will expand to three slots next season with the same rules as previous years.

Players with a maximum of four years of service are allowed to sign two-way contracts. These kinds of players are also limited to just 50 games per season. They will have to finish the season with their team's G League team. If a player impresses a team enough, the two-way contract can be converted to a regular NBA deal.

All NBA players under two-way contracts last season

Theo Maledon of the Charlotte Hornets

There were a total of 59 players on two-way contracts last season. All teams except the Phoenix Suns had two players on two-way deals. Here's the list of all the two-way players in the NBA last season.

Atlanta Hawks: Trent Forrest and Donovan Williams

Trent Forrest and Donovan Williams Boston Celtics: JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele

JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele Brooklyn Nets: Dru Smith and RaiQuan Gray

Dru Smith and RaiQuan Gray Charlotte Hornets: Theo Maledon and Xavier Sneed

Theo Maledon and Xavier Sneed Chicago Bulls: Justin Lewis and Terry Taylor

Justin Lewis and Terry Taylor Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite

Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite Dallas Mavericks: A.J. Lawson and McKinley Wright IV

A.J. Lawson and McKinley Wright IV Denver Nuggets: Collin Gillespie and Jack White

Collin Gillespie and Jack White Detroit Pistons: Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden

Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden Golden State Warriors: Lester Quinones and Ty Jerome

Lester Quinones and Ty Jerome Houston Rockets: Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days

Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days Indiana Pacers: Kendall Brown and Gabe York

Kendall Brown and Gabe York LA Clippers: Moussa Diabate and Xavier Moon

Moussa Diabate and Xavier Moon LA Lakers: Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider Memphis Grizzlies: Jacob Gilyard and Vince Williams Jr.

Jacob Gilyard and Vince Williams Jr. Miami Heat: Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain

Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain Milwaukee Bucks: Lindell Wigginton and AJ Green

Lindell Wigginton and AJ Green Minnesota Timberwolves: Luka Garza and Matt Ryan

Luka Garza and Matt Ryan New Orleans Pelicans: Dereon Seabron and EJ Liddell

Dereon Seabron and EJ Liddell New York Knicks: Duane Washington Jr. and Trevor Keels

Duane Washington Jr. and Trevor Keels OKC Thunder: Jared Butler and Olivier Sarr

Jared Butler and Olivier Sarr Orlando Magic: Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris

Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris Philadelphia 76ers: Mac McClung and Louis King

Mac McClung and Louis King Phoenix Suns: Saben Lee

Saben Lee Portland Trail Blazers: Ibou Badji and John Butler

Ibou Badji and John Butler Sacramento Kings: Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis

Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis San Antonio Spurs: Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow

Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow Toronto Raptors: Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr. Utah Jazz: Micah Potter and Johnny Juzang

Micah Potter and Johnny Juzang Washington Wizards: Quenton Jackson and Jay Huff

