NBA Rumors: LA Clippers leading the race to sign Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency

Spencer Dinwiddie is receiving a lot of interest from teams across the association with NBA rumors suggesting that the LA Clippers are the frontrunners to sign him. The Brooklyn Nets point guard turned down his player option for the 2021-22 season and is set to test free agency this offseason.

Spencer Dinwiddie is a three-level scorer who can also create looks for his teammates. Dinwiddie only recently turned 28, so there's a lot of juice left in him. As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, multiple teams are interested in signing the point guard, with the LA Clippers leading the race.

Per source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Clippers are currently considered the front-runner to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason. #Lakers, #Pacers, and #Heat are also expected to pursue him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 8, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie spent almost the entirety of the current season on the sidelines, recovering from a partially torn ACL injury he suffered in December. In the prior season, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, both career-highs. He's among the more premier free agents available this offseason.

NBA Rumors: Can the LA Clippers afford Spencer Dinwiddie?

There's little question as to whether Spencer Dinwiddie will be a good fit for the LA Clippers. He's a designated ball-handler who can shoot the ball and create for others. He's exactly the kind of player the Clippers need.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue instructs his player

The problem arises on the monetary front. If all team and player options are exercised for the upcoming season, the LA Clippers would already have over $146 million in committed salaries, taking them over the luxury tax threshold. This is without taking Reggie Jackson into consideration, a player they would clearly like to re-sign.

Spencer Dinwiddie's salary demands will be problematic as well. He expected to command a salary of $20 million annually. The best that the LA Clippers can offer directly is the full taxpayer's midlevel exception worth $5.6 million.

Tomorrow on the Crossover: @SDinwiddie_25 goes deep on the Nets, free agency, crypto and his new business, @CalaxyApp.



Subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/wOAWOaEmJl — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) July 8, 2021

Even a sign-and-trade would require the LA Clippers to find a third team because the Brooklyn Nets won't be interested in taking back any players in a deal considering their own financial situation. As things stand, it looks highly unlikely that Spencer Dinwiddie will end up with the Clippers due to their cap limitations.

