NBA Rumors: New York Knicks join the race to sign Mike Conley in free agency

Veteran point guard Mike Conley is a free agent this summer and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are a potential landing spot for him. Conley had a successful 2020-21 NBA season with the Utah Jazz that saw him notch up his first-ever All-Star selection.

Mike Conley's rejuvenation went a long way in helping the Jazz secure the first seed in the Western Conference last season. Both parties have a mutual interest in striking a deal that would sort Conley's future. But that should not prevent other franchises from pursuing him.

Previous rumors have mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as potential contenders for Mike Conley's signature, but as per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the New York Knicks are in the mix as well. Massey spoke to a source who stated the following:

“The Mavs are a team to keep an eye on for Conley, however, the Knicks are viewed as the biggest threat to sign Conley away from Utah in free agency.”

Mike Conley averaged 16.2 points, six assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. He also shot a career-high 41.2% from downtown for a Utah Jazz team that was heavily reliant on three-pointers.

NBA Rumors: Is Mike Conley a good fit for the New York Knicks?

Mike Conley will solve several problems for the New York Knicks. In addition to improving backcourt depth in general, Conley would be the primary ball-handler and reliable three-point shooter that the Knicks desperately need. He puts the required effort on the defensive end as well.

Mike Conley's experience and leadership would also help in nurturing the likes of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Conley is a three-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award. He's known around the league for his professional demeanor and would add to the culture that the Knicks are trying to build.

The New York Knicks will have the cap space to offer pretty much anything that Mike Conley wants, but the price has to be right. Conley will turn 34 before the start of the new season and investing heavily in him during a pivotal offseason might not be the best idea.

The Jazz want Mike Conley back and will make every attempt to keep the All-Star in a Jazz uniform once free agency opens.



Only time will tell if the New York Knicks can lure Mike Conley to the Big Apple, but he would certainly be a good fit for Tom Thibodeau's unit.

