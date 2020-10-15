NBA Rumors: LA Lakers' Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to decline their player options

Anthony Davis just won the NBA Championship with the LA Lakers but already needs to focus on his future. When he declined to commit to the Purple and Gold during the media availability post Game 6 of the NBA Finals, several NBA rumors started to speculate on his future. However, Davis is among several others on the LA Lakers roster mulling over a player option, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has now reported that both Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are expected to decline their player options but also have a keen interest in re-signing with the LA Lakers.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis expected to re-sign with LA Lakers after declining player option

Klutch 2019 All-Star Weekend Dinner

When the LA Lakers traded for Anthony Davis last summer, there was always the possibility of him becoming a one-year rental if things didn't work out. Davis has a player option heading into the 2020-21 season. Shams Charania mentioned the following about his contractual situation:

"Davis plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Lakers, sources tell The Athletic. Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, will hold meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the situation and the contract term that is most sensible for Davis."

The moment Anthony Davis realized he was an NBA Champion pic.twitter.com/biDBJUrZhJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 13, 2020

The most sensible option for Anthony Davis would be to sign a one-plus-one deal with a player option in the second year. This would reconcile his contract with the LA Lakers to that of LeBron James, who also has a player option at the end of next season.

NBA Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope interested in re-signing with LA Lakers but external suitors may emerge

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Advertisement

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started the NBA Playoffs with a forgettable 0-of-9 outing against the Portland Trail Blazers. He turned things around exponentially and ended up averaging 12.8 points and 3 rebounds per game against the Miami Heat.

Now, Caldwell-Pope wants to test the free agency market by declining his player option, although he has interest in re-signing with LA Lakers too. Shams Charania reported:

"Caldwell-Pope is expected to decline his $8.5 million player option, sources said. There’s significant mutual interest between Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers, but there will be some external suitors."

So many reasons make this championship run special.. this one’s up there for me. KCP battled through adversity and criticism and contributed to his team’s title run in a big way. From one Kenny to another, congrats! NBA Champion @CaldwellPope!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nyJVNU8Mkp — LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) October 13, 2020

Both Anthony Davis and KCP played crucial roles for LA Lakers last season, so expect GM Rob Pelinka to sort out their contractual situation soon.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Rumors - LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo to decline player option and become free agent