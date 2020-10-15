NBA Rumors: LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo to decline player option and become free agent

The LA Lakers won the NBA title merely days ago, but they already need to keep an eye on the future. While LeBron James is tied to a contract till at least 2021, many members of their roster have a player option to decide upon this offseason itself. Rajon Rondo is among them and if the latest NBA rumors are to be believed, he's set to opt out and become a free agent.

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo to end current contract with LA Lakers by declining player option

Rajon Rondo has been a part of the LA Lakers for two seasons now. He first signed a one-year $9 million deal with the Purple and Gold in 2018 before re-signing with the franchise on a two-year veteran's minimum deal with the second year containing a player option.

As reported by Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews.com, Rajon Rondo will opt out and become a free agent.

"Rajon Rondo will opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent, BasketballNews.com learned on Thursday. 'He’s definitely opting out,' a league source said."

This is not entirely bad news for LA Lakers fans. Rajon Rondo could just simply re-sign with the team on a better deal. Rondo's certainly in a position to command one, considering that he averaged a whopping 6.6 assists off the bench in the NBA Playoffs.

Rajon Rondo's contribution to the LA Lakers

Simply put, Rajon Rondo was LA Lakers' third-best player in the 2020 NBA Finals. Not only did he bring his excellent passing range to the table, but he also used his agility and feel for the game to effect several steals down the stretch. He was the player whom Anthony Davis wanted to play with when he joined the Purple and Gold via a blockbuster trade in the summer.

According to @LakersNation, Anthony Davis said Rondo was the first person he called after being traded to LA and said he wanted Rondo to re-sign with the Lakers. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 25, 2020

Rondo missed the seeding games and the first round of the playoffs due to a wrist injury he suffered just a day after entering the NBA bubble and the LA Lakers missed his presence. When he did return though, he brought his experience and ball-handling ability to reduce the workload on LeBron James as the two former rivals worked together on their way to an NBA Championship.

