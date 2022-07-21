NBA Rumors: LA Lakers considering re-signing 10x All-Star amid interest from couple of other teams

The LA Lakers are yet to re-sign any of their unrestricted free agents, but that could change with NBA rumors suggesting a possible reunion with Carmelo Anthony.

According to NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, the Lakers have had "productive talks" about re-signing the 10x NBA All-Star.

The former New York Knicks superstar was one of the Lakers' most impactful role players last season. Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He made 69 appearances, playing 26 minutes on average. That is remarkable considering he was the oldest player on the roster, aged 38.

Melo shot 44% from the field, including 37% from the 3-point range, and recorded multiple 20-point outings. He was one of the most lethal threats from the arc, a glaring weakness for the LA Lakers yet again.

However, Massey's report also states that a couple of other teams are also pursuing Carmelo Anthony. The Lakers will have to be quick with their decision regarding bringing him back.

NBA Rumors: Should the LA Lakers consider re-signing Carmelo Anthony?

The LA Lakers' offseason signings showed their intent to return as one of the best defensive teams next season. They also seem keen to surround their superstars with young players. So far, none of their free agent signings are aged 30 or above.

The Lakers acquired Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr. to bolster their interior and perimeter defense. These players are average shooters from the arc at best.

The LA Lakers still need a reliable presence in that regard. Carmelo Anthony provides just that. Over the last three seasons, he has thrived as a spot-up shooter for his respective teams. However, Anthony has been a below-par defender.

He has played at a high level, but his pace and ability to defend in transition are weaknesses in his game. Under Darvin Ham, the LA Lakers could become a running team that plays with extra effort on the defensive end of the floor.

Anthony's fit due to that makes his reunion with the Lakers questionable for the next campaign. LA is also pursuing Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon, who are younger and more efficient than Carmelo.

The Lakers should ideally wait to see how their roster shapes up. If 3-point shooting remains a concern, looking for a reunion with Carmelo Anthony could be considered a legitimate prospect.

