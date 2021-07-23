NBA Rumors: LA Lakers' Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma feuded throughout the 2020-21 season

The LA Lakers endured a tumultuous 2020-21 season, and as per NBA rumors, that affected the relationship between teammates Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma. The Purple and Gold were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

The LA Lakers started the season in style, winning 14 of their first 18 games and rushing to the top spot in the Western Conference. Frank Vogel's men managed to hold their own following Anthony Davis' injury in February. LeBron James then got sidelined a month later and that sent the 2020 champs into a downward spiral.

Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma were expected to turn up big for the LA Lakers in the absence of LeBron and AD. But they couldn't stabilize the ship as the Lakers fell all the way to the seventh seed and were eventually ousted by the Suns in the postseason. As per ESPN's Jordan Schultz, this resulted in friction between Schroder and Kuzma.

League sources say Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma feuded throughout the season, with things going further south throughout the #Lakers’ first-round series loss to Phoenix. Interesting note to consider heading into the draft and free agency. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 23, 2021

Both Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma have a pivotal offseason coming up. Their future with the LA Lakers was already in doubt, and if there's any truth to the reports of animosity between the two, it will only complicate things further.

NBA Rumors: How will Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma's relationship affect the LA Lakers?

If the LA Lakers hope to pursue an All-Star caliber player in the open market, their best bet is to package Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with Kyle Kuzma and some picks. Since Schroder is an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers would need his approval to execute any such move.

If Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma have actual heat between them, the former may not want to be on the same team as the latter. That would be a big blow for the LA Lakers because they'll need Schroder's new contract to match salaries and Kuzma's upside to entice the team that they're negotiating with.

“There have also been talks about Wizards star Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to LA in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma, and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said.”



- via @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/ej7usOHEBp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 21, 2021

This could even prevent Schroder from re-signing with the Lakers in the first place and he could walk away in free agency.

There's a lot to unravel here and the accuracy of the report should also be under scrutiny. Having said that, any sort of bitterness between Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma could cause serious problems for the LA Lakers.

