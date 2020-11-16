NBA Rumors: LA Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ready to opt out of player option, with Phoenix Suns leading the race to sign him

With the LA Lakers looking to assemble a side for a successful title challenge next season, the reigning champions have been the subject of several NBA Rumors recently. The latest news pertaining to the franchise in this regard involves the future of guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

On Friday, the NBA Free Agency will begin, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will enter the market if he rejects the player option in his current contract with the LA Lakers. On that note, let us have a look at where the player may go to and what his exit could mean for the LA Lakers.

NBA Rumors: What Kentavious Caldwell-Pope entering free agency means for the player's future at the LA Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left) with his LA Lakers teammates LeBron James (center) and Anthony Davis. (right)

In the latest NBA rumors regarding his future at the LA Lakers, it has been suggested that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could reject his player option for this season and instead opt to enter the free agency. If that happens, multiple teams could be interested in the shooting guard.

Lakers starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his 2020-21 player option and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. He’s expected to have several suitors at start of free agency — and teams are under impression he’s open to offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could prove to be a valuable starter for many teams in the league.

His presence at both ends of the floor was key in the Lakers' championship run last season. In both the Conference finals and the NBA Finals, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had nine double-digit games out of a possible 11 as he stepped up his game dramatically at the business end of the postseason.

Should the player enter the trade market, he is likely to command a higher salary than his $8.5m player option.

The Phoenix Suns are expected to show interest in NBA Champion and soon to be free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, per league source. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 16, 2020

One of many teams that could be interested in the 27-year-old is the Phoenix Suns.

If the Suns intend to keep their star player Devin Booker at the franchise, they will likely have to be active in the market. They could look to the NBA Free Agency to pick up some key pieces that could back up Booker on the floor. One such player is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose experience could greatly benefit the franchise.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left) and Anthony Davis (right)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a player who has continually improved his shooting percentage in the NBA over the years. If the LA Lakers let him leave, they would lose a resilient player who doesn't get injured often and shoots an effective 55% from the field.

Caldwell-Pope's teammate, Anthony Davis, has also been involved in NBA rumors recently. However, it is likely that the center will re-sign with the LA Lakers by taking his player option.

Although the LA Lakers are looking to continue building around Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the franchise could benefit more by keeping players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in their roster.