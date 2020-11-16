The LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder's trade to swap Danny Green and the 28th overall pick for Dennis Schroder will be completed tomorrow. Although, NBA Trade Rumors suggest that Danny Green likely won't start a game for the Thunder as the two teams look to expand their trade.

NBA Trade Rumors: OKC, LA trade heating up to include at least a third team

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Danny Green is on his way out of LA, as he will most likely be dealt to another team tomorrow. The Thunder and Lakers deal will not end up being the simple exchange it was supposed to be since Oklahoma City wants to get out of from under the veteran guard's contract and stick with their current rebuild.

Danny Green will not start the season as a member of the Thunder. They're trying to expand the trade. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 15, 2020

Danny Green struggled significantly this year, especially in the Orlando bubble when famously missed a game-winning three in the NBA finals.

The three-time champion averaged 8 points per game and shot only 37% from beyond the arc, down from his career average of 40%.

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams that may be interested in Danny Green

Despite his struggles this season, Danny Green has earned his respect across the league, so look for the Oklahoma City Thunder to try to involve a contender as a third team for the trade. NBA Trade Rumors haven't identified any specific suitors, but Green's market could become crowded as the NBA trade moratorium lifts tomorrow.

The Thunder are already shopping newly-acquired Danny Green.



Don’t expect to see DG in an OKC jersey next season. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 15, 2020

Many contending teams need a 3&D guard to help tighten up their starting lineup or boost their bench's efficiency. Some reasonable teams for Green to end up with would be the Philadelphia 76ers or maybe a reunion with the Toronto Raptors.

Last season after the 76ers moved on from JJ Reddick, their three-point shooting struggled, and they were never able to find a rhythm. Danny Green could add knock-down shooting and solid defense, at this point in his career, for a team that desperately needs it.

The Toronto Raptors could look for a reunion with their former guard. Green succeeded with the franchise winning a championship in his first season with Toronto and shot an elite 45% from three.

There will be plenty of NBA Trade Rumors circulating tomorrow while the LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder search for a third team to add to the trade.