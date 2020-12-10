NBA Rumors: LA Lakers monitoring OKC Thunder's Trevor Ariza, George Hill also generating interest

The LA Lakers have already made a lot of high-impact moves this offseason. They acquired Dennis Schroder from OKC Thunder via a trade that saw Danny Green move the other way. They also signed Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol in free agency. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Rob Pelinka may not be done yet with the Purple and Gold now linked with Trevor Ariza.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers interested in signing Trevor Ariza, George Hill also in demand

After blowing their roster apart for draft picks and young players, OKC Thunder still have some names that are generating interest in the league. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the LA Lakers are looking to swoop in for Trevor Ariza if the Thunder waive him. Veteran George Hill is also expected to attract suitors.

Charania mentioned the following:

"The Lakers are monitoring Oklahoma City’s Trevor Ariza should he become free, sources say. As of now, both Ariza and George Hill are expected to begin the season on the Thunder roster. There is also interest in Hill’s services around the league."

Ariza and Hill are owed $12.8 million and $9.6 million respectively for the 2020-21 season. Neither are salaries that LA Lakers can absorb without giving away vital pieces in return.

NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder's options for Trevor Ariza and George Hill

Thunder GM Sam Presti [Image: NBA.com]

As things stand, Trevor Ariza is away from OKC Thunder indefinitely, dealing with personal issues. He didn't join the Portland Trail Blazers inside the bubble due to similar reasons. Sam Presti will be hoping that Ariza eventually joins the team so that they can try and flip him for more future assets. However, continued absence on part of the 3-and-D veteran may force OKC into waiving him.

If that turns out to be the case, then the LA Lakers may be in business. Ariza has played for the Purple and Gold in the past so it may not take too much convincing on part of the 2020 NBA Champions.

❝We have a good group of young men here willing to learn and compete night in night out.❞



𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟒 | 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩



🎥 | Today's media session with @George_Hill3. pic.twitter.com/dC0fyw22hv — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 5, 2020

George Hill, meanwhile, has already participated in team workouts in OKC. He has the potential to be a crucial role player on a contender so expect the Thunder to flip him for a pick or two near the trade deadline.

