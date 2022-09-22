NBA Rumors: LA Lakers rejected Indiana Pacers' request for 2 first-round picks in talks for Myles Turner/Buddy Hield

Rumors regarding the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers suggest that the Purple and Gold rejected another deal for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. With the Pacers' demands for two first-round picks unappealing to LA, The Athletic's Shams Charania shed more light on the subject.

The LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers have been linked in trade talks for the better part of the offseason. With the Lakers supposedly engaged in talks to offload Russell Westbrook, the Pacers have also been looking to move their veterans.

Given the nature of their transactions, the Pacers have committed to the rebuild and are in need of picks. However, in negotiations with the Lakers, Indiana aren't likely to strike gold.

As per Shams Charania, the Purple and Gold rejected Indiana's demands for two first-round picks. Speaking on the matter on The Rally, Charania said:

"'I'm told the Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week. And the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks has not changed throughout the summer for any deal that includes Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

"That two first-round pick price is just not appealing for the Lakers ... And the Lakers' mindset, I'm told, is that they realize this is a very significant bullet they're going to have to use.

"When you look at two unprotected first-round picks, you have to time out exactly when does it make sense to make a trade like this. Right now, this Pacers' package of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, is not what they're willing to trade for."

Charania also mentioned that Indiana placed a very high value on Turner. This is mainly because the team expected the big man to be their starting center at the start of the season.

However, the Lakers haven't necessarily seen such value in the trade. Given their current approach to trading Westbrook as well, the Lakers may have other goals in mind.

LA Lakers pursue Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic in action against the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers may have rejected the Indiana Pacers' demands for the duo of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, however, they are still active in trade negotiations. Recent reports suggest that the Lakers are in negotiations with the Utah Jazz to acquire sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic via trade.

Much like the Pacers, the Jazz have also committed to a rebuild this season. After shipping out their superstars, Utah are attempting to move their veterans to acquire draft capital.

In this regard, the LA Lakers have been linked with Utah to acquire Bogdanovic. With links to players such as Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley as well, the Purple and Gold have a lot of moves to make.

However, given the Phoenix Suns' interest in acquiring Bogdanovic and the likelihood of the sharpshooter being dealt soon, the Lakers will need to move quickly.

