NBA Rumors: LA Lakers still consider 9x All-Star as starting point guard of team despite trade talk

Even with a huge number of backcourt players, the LA Lakers are still trusting Russell Westbrook to facilitate the starting lineup. The coaching staff knows what Westbrook is capable of, and may decide to run it once again with the nine-time All-Star.

After Germany's loss to Spain at the EuroBasket 2022, the LA Lakers reported that they have signed Dennis Schroder on a one-year deal worth $2.64 million. With this move, the team now has a stacked backcourt. It was already a mystery as to how Westbrook and Patrick Beverley would work together. With Schroder's return to Hollywood, the coaching staff will have some thinking to do on how they'll manage the minutes of the three guards.

One question that lingered around the association was regarding the starting lineup. All three guards have a strong case for being the team's starting point guard.

Both Westbrook and Schroder have experience playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They also possess incredible speed that can be used as an advantage during fastbreak situations. Beverley's advantage, however, is his intelligent defensive IQ. With coach Darvin Ham repeatedly speaking of focussing on defense, Pat Bev could be the right man for his system.

In recent reports, the LA Lakers are leaning towards the possibility of starting Russell Westbrook early in the season. For a team that wants to compete, experimenting with lineups is a big risk. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Los Angeles is confident that Westbrook will be at the starting point guard spot.

It may seem like the LA Lakers have figured how to improve their roster, but with their backcourt overload, a new problem awaits the team.

The LA Lakers' new roster won't take them far

The Western Conference is getting stronger each year. But the Lakers haven't done much in the past two seasons to move the needle in their favor. Their moves to try and improve the squad have been somewhat disappointing. During the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers had a decent group. But due to a short offseason, fatigues and injuries took over and they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs.

They struggled last season as well because of how the roster was shaped. The team was composed of old, veteran players who were in the twilight of their careers. They are currently trying to get back into the playoffs after missing it last season. Adding a bunch of role players who barely have any playoff experience could be a recipe for disaster.

The LA Lakers also seem to have fallen in-love with the guards as they continue to acquire players in similar positions. Additionally, the aforementioned guards are all poor perimeter shooters and only Kendrick Nunn has a higher percentage from outside the arc. Los Angeles needs to address this problem immediately to avoid a repeat of last season.

