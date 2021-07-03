NBA Rumors: LA Lakers to strongly pursue Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency

The LA Lakers are looking to add a third star who would complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season. The latest NBA rumors in this regard suggest that they are strongly interested in Spencer Dinwiddie, as reported by NBA Analysis Network.

Per sources: The Lakers are expected to have serious interest in signing soon-to-be free agent Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/4VlntuFred — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 3, 2021

Dinwiddie is a free agent in the off-season, and multiple teams are expected to pursue the point guard this summer. As per NBA rumors, he prefers to go to Los Angeles, which is also his hometown.

Spencer Dinwiddie was previously with the Brooklyn Nets. He only featured in three games in the 2020-21 NBA season, though, and was sidelined for the rest of the campaign because of a partial ACL tear.

Nonetheless, Dinwiddie had a breakout season in the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, which is one of the key reasons he has a huge market this off-season.

NBA Rumors: How can the LA Lakers acquire Spencer Dinwiddie in the off-season?

Spencer Dinwiddie

The LA Lakers do not have much cap space this summer. So It will be challenging for them to explore and sign top free agents in the off-season, meaning they will have to try and acquire Spencer Dinwiddie through a sign-and-trade deal.

The Lakers have a tradeable asset in Kyle Kuzma but will still have to look for a three-team trade that would convince the Brooklyn Nets that they would receive good value for Dinwiddie.

The LA Lakers could see Dennis Schroder depart this off-season after he declined two extensions from the team during the 2020-21 NBA season.

He is looking for a $100-120 million contract extension as per NBA rumors, which the Lakers will find difficult to pay, considering their cap situation. Moreover, Dennis Schroder struggled to deliver in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, which makes it unlikely that the LA Lakers' would re-sign the player.

On the contrary, Spencer Dinwiddie could be a great fit for the team because of the scoring punch he could provide along with his playmaking that would enable LeBron James and Anthony Davis play more freely.

However, it remains to be seen how the LA Lakers approach the offseason, considering the absence of too many assets to trade and their cap space constraints.

