NBA Rumors: LA Lakers targeting two-way wing Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency

The LA Lakers suffered a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs at the hands of the 2nd-seeded Phoenix Suns. Their season was riddled with injuries and they eventually fell to the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

The LA Lakers' front office is now officially under the spotlight as they will need to make some significant moves in the offseason. LeBron James will be 37 years old by next season and surrounding him with the best talent should be the team's utmost priority.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has a lot of work to do this summer because a lot of Lakers did not perform well during the series against the Phoenix Suns. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr. drawing interest from the LA Lakers

LA Lakers eyeing Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr.

The LA Lakers have reportedly thought of a target in NBA free agency. They are eyeing Golden State Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr. who is set to become a free agent in the upcoming offseason. He is a defensive-minded forward who takes pride in guarding the opponent's best players.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing Kelly Oubre Jr. to LA this offseason. — Bally Sports (@BallySports) June 4, 2021

Oubre Jr. was signed last offseason by the Golden State Warriors after their star shooting guard, Klay Thompson, went down with a catastrophic Achilles injury. He was originally brought in to replace Thompson on the wing and provide the team with some defense and a slight offensive boost.

He is the ultimate hustler who plays through injuries, dives first for loose balls, chases down for blocks and takes pride in forcing opponent turnovers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. against Bradley Beal

Oubre Jr. eventually turned into a fan favorite at the Golden State Warriors because his contribution was so evident. On the offensive end, he is a slasher who cuts off-ball and drives to the rim, which will make him a great addition to a LeBron James-led LA Lakers team.

Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in the 55 games he played for the Golden State Warriors this season.

He will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He is expected to be one of the top prospects in this offseason's free agency class and could command between $20-30 million a year.

The Warriors are interested in retaining Oubre Jr. for next season, however, his role is still undefined if Klay Thompson returns. They have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all on max deals and will probably use the mid-level exception to try and retain Oubre Jr.

Meanwhile, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews, Ben McLemore, Devontae Cook and Talen Horton-Tucker are all entering free agency this offseason. LA Lakers' Jared Dudley is entering free agency as well, giving the team some wiggle room.

