NBA Rumors: LA Lakers view JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier as candidates to fill out remaining roster spots 

The LA Lakers continue to dominate NBA rumors, with the latest reports suggesting they are eyeing free agents JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier.

The Lakers have been a busy team this offseason. They started by making a blockbuster trade deal to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

The move meant GM Rob Pelinka had only veterans' minimum contracts to fill out the remaining roster spots. He did just that, as the LA Lakers ended up signing the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Dwight Howard, among others, using that route.

Russell Westbrook talks about playing alongside LeBron James and fitting in with the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/KmRcPuSVaM — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2021

The Lakers are now considered one of the top two favorites to win the title alongside the Brooklyn Nets. They still have to fill out their two remaining roster spots, though.

As per senior NBA correspondent Marc Stein, the Purple and Gold could look to add JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier. Here's what he mentioned in his latest Substack newsletter:

"Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots the Lakers plan to fill."

The LA Lakers have been linked with several veteran free agent players, as per NBA rumors in recent weeks. Among them are Isiah Thomas, Paul Millsap and Mike James.

The Lakers' offseason additions:



◽️ Russell Westbrook

◽️ Carmelo Anthony

◽️ Malik Monk

◽️ Kendrick Nunn

◽️ Dwight Howard

◽️ Wayne Ellington

◽️ Trevor Ariza

◽️ Kent Bazemore pic.twitter.com/KvzKmpETkM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 3, 2021

NBA Rumors: How can JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier help the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers view Tim Frazier as a candidate to fill a roster spot.

The LA Lakers are looking to fill their remaining roster spots with a guard and a wing player. Tim Frazier will likely fill the role of an additional guard for the team. Frazier has been largely underwhelming in his last few seasons in the NBA, though. Both would play as the 13th and /or 14th men as the Lakers are expected to keep the 15th roster spot open in case a veteran player is bought out.

Frazier played only five games last season, and produced 1.6 points per contest. He won't be adding much to the roster with his 6' 1" frame either, as he isn't one of the best three-point shooters in the league. A potential reason behind the Lakers eyeing the 30-year-old could be his age and the fact that he has played in the NBA for several years, which has given him significant experience.

Meanwhile, JaKarr Sampson is also not the kind of player who ticks a lot of boxes for the LA Lakers. He isn't a great three-point shooter, and has failed to make a mark in the NBA so far. His ability to play three positions (3-4-5) is something that must have intrigued the Lakers, though. Additionally, his 6' 7" frame and energy off the bench as a decent defensive player could be something the Lakers would have taken note of.

Moreover, Sampson is only 28 and would fill the LA Lakers' need to have more young players on their roster, which currently has an average age of 31.2 years, the highest in the NBA.

Both players will likely agree to team-friendly contracts. Considering the LA Lakers' current wage bill, it seems likely that they will continue to eye several players like Sampson and Frazier in the coming weeks.

Edited by Bhargav