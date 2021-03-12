NBA Rumors: League executives expect Phoenix Suns to pursue Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is close to parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA rumors suggest that the Phoenix Suns could swoop in for him. Monty Williams' men have seen a significant surge this season and could be looking to go all-in as they put hope to put together a deep postseason run.

Several teams have previously been linked with Andre Drummond but this is the first time that the Phoenix Suns' interest in the big man has seen the light of day. As per A. Sherrod Blakely of Bleacher Report, league executives expect the Suns to pursue Drummond. He wrote:

"Phoenix has been one of the NBA's most surprising teams, but league executives believe the Suns are a big man away from being a legit threat in the West. That's why they anticipate the Suns will make a run at Cleveland's Andre Drummond."

A two-time All-Star, Andre Drummond has averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds through 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He's owed $28.7 million in salaries so it's highly likely that the Phoenix Suns will pursue him only after he's bought out.

Buyout market could have some guys if trades don’t happen — Ry (@JustRyCole) March 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Should the Phoenix Suns pursue Andre Drummond?

The two masterminds behind the Phoenix Suns' rise

The Phoenix Suns do need someone to help out in rebounding and Andre Drummond would be a great option in this regard. But Deandre Ayton is the guaranteed starter for the Suns and Drummond cannot stretch the floor enough to be on the court at the same time as Ayton.

Given that the Phoenix Suns aren't title favorites and probably won't be giving Andre Drummond a starting role, there's little reason for him to sign with them anyway.

Additionally, Drummond isn't a good fit for the Suns as far as team culture is concerned. He isn't as solid defensively as coach Williams expects his players to be and Drummond may stuff the stat sheet but he isn't recognized for making winning plays.

There’s a center in Cleveland who would make sense on the Suns if he gets bought out, but it ain’t Andre Drummond — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 11, 2021

Even if they do pursue a big man, the Phoenix Suns are more likely to target a big man who'll be willing to come off the bench.

