NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball set to miss training camp following pain due to meniscus surgery

Lonzo Ball was one of the most vital players for the Chicago Bulls last season. The young guard improved his 3-point shooting and helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the East. Ball shot a career high 42.3% from beyond the arc. However, he suffered a knee injury in January which kept him out for the remainder of the season.

It was earlier reported that Lonzo Ball was recovering well from the injury. However, sources have told ESPN `that he could miss training camp and the start of the season.

The Bulls missed Ball in the second half of the season. They looked extremely solid at the start of the season and even topped the conference at one point. However, playing without Ball, they seemed to lack creativity and fell to sixth position by the end of the regular season.

There were high hopes from the Bulls heading into this season with Ball and Zach LaVine being expected to be fully fit. But with Ball's presence still in doubt, things could get tricky for Chicago.

The growth of Lonzo Ball has been massive

Lonzo Ball has grown from strength to strength each year since making his debut in 2017. There were high expectations in his rookie season as he had a stellar college career with UCLA.

However, the pressure of playing for the LA Lakers proved to be too much. He did not have a great time in LA and was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his time in New Orleans, Ball matured as a player and improved his two-way presence, too. However, his poor 3-point shooting continued to affect his game on the offensive end.

In the summer of 2021, Ball signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Many believed the Bulls were overpaying, but the team got off to a great start. Ball's 3-point shooting improved as well. More than that, his playmaking skills helped fellow stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to score effortlessly.

As the season progressed, Ball kept proving that he had the ability to be an All-Star sometime soon. However, a knee injury in January brought his best season in the league to a hault. The young guard has a great career ahead of him but he needs to recover from his injury.

Lonzo Ball has the potential to be one of the best two-way guards in the league. His defensive presence could elevate the Bulls to become contenders in the East.

