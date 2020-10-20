NBA Rumors: Miami Heat expected to target Jerami Grant in free agency

Jerami Grant made a name for himself by turning up in the closing stages of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray stole the headlines for most of the season, Grant assumed an important 3-and-D role against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. It's not surprising that NBA rumors link him to several teams and now even the Miami Heat are interested.

Jerami Grant has a $9.3 million player option for the upcoming season, one he's unlikely to pick up. Grant could always re-sign with the Denver Nuggets, but other suitors will emerge if he hits free agency, the Miami Heat being one of them.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could target Jerami Grant in free agency

While discussing several offseason storylines for the Miami Heat, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald mention Jerami Grant as a potential target for the franchise in free agency.

"Add Jerami Grant to the list of players expected to interest the Heat this offseason. Grant is expected to opt out of his $9.3 million player option with Denver, but it would be a coup if Miami could land him with its $9.3 million mid-level exception."

Jerami Grant would obviously be a useful addition for the Miami Heat but finances could a huge constraint in this move actually taking place.

Examining Jerami Grant's fit with Miami Heat

Jerami Grant has shown series mettle in each of his last two seasons, averaging roughly 13 points per game on 48.9% shooting (39.1% from downtown). His athleticism allows him to score in multiple ways while his physicality lets him take on the opposition's best players. By definition, Grant seems tailormade for the Miami Heat.

It's the finances where the issues arise though. If Jerami Grant declines his player option, it would be to get paid this offseason. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat want to maintain financial flexibility for the summer of 2021. If both parties can find a compromise, then a deal seems plausible.

