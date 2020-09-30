NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could offer Montrezl Harrell a one-year deal

The last couple of months have been very difficult for Montrezl Harrell. He had to deal with the demise of his grandmother and was never his usual self after re-joining the LA Clippers in the NBA bubble. Harrell's stock took a serious hit due to his shortcomings in the postseason with NBA rumors suggesting that he has lost out on severely on the monetary front with free agency looming. He's still the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year so teams are interested, Miami Heat being among them.

Justice for Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/EQsEdosgFH — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 4, 2020

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat eyeing Montrezl Harrell on a short-term deal

The Miami Heat have a well-rounded roster but they would love to have solid additions, especially in the short team with the team having an eye on the 2021 free agency class.

Pat Riley

As reported by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, an Eastern Conference executive believes that the Miami Heat could be in for Montrezl Harrell.

"They will leave space for Giannis, but they could give [Harrell] a big one-year deal" the executive said of Miami. "They always figure it out."

With Meyers Leonard out of a contract next season, it's understandable why the Miami Heat are in the market for a center. However, Kelly Olynyk has a $13.2 million player option next season which he'll most likely opt into. Pat Riley would have to find a way to move that contract.

Why does this deal work for Montrezl Harrell?

Montrezl Harrell needs to regain his value

Advertisement

A one-year deal would allow Montrezl Harrell to regain his reputation. If he can replicate what he did with the LA Clippers this season with the Miami Heat and extend his form into the playoffs, he'll have a chance at redemption. Harrell could then secure a much lucrative extended deal in 2021 as compared to what he stands to make in the upcoming offseason.

Let's gooo!! That @MiamiHEAT culture is just different 🔥 Standing ovation to all the guys, Coach Spo, and Pat Riley. 👏🏿👏🏿 Can't wait for the NBA Finals!! #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/A1CmivdwYZ — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 28, 2020

It would allow Miami Heat to add more firepower to their roster while giving them the chance to maintain the required cap space for their primary free agency target in 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also read: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - September 30th, 2020 | NBA Finals Game 1