NBA Rumors: Miami Heat planning to sign veteran center Dewayne Dedmon

The Miami Heat are looking for some reinforcements at center and the latest NBA rumors suggest they have zeroed in on Dewayne Dedmon. GM Pat Riley was originally hopeful of landing LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market, but he ended up joining the Brooklyn Nets.

Bam Adebayo is the only recognized center on the Miami Heat with some experience and the franchise has decided to remedy the situation. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Heat are planning to sign free agent center Dewayne Dedmon.

Miami has searched the free-agent market for a big man, and Dedmon bolsters the Heat frontcourt. The 7-foot center is in his eighth NBA season. https://t.co/L4WQIjnhxW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2021

Dewayne Dedmon last played for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019-20 season, averaging 8.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was waived by the Hawks before the start of this campaign.

Interestingly, Dedmon was part of the Miami Heat's Orlando Summer League team in 2013 after going undrafted. He has played for six NBA franchises in his NBA career so far.

NBA Rumors: Examining Dewayne Dedmon's fit with Miami Heat

Heat GM Pat Riley

The Miami Heat parted ways with both Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard through trades this season. They needed some depth underneath the basket and that's exactly what Dewayne Dedmon offers them.

Bam Adebayo will soak up most of the minutes at center for the Heat and Precious Achiuwa can contribute off the bench. Head coach Erik Spoelstra can even play Nemanja Bjelica as the backup stretch five when the team wants to go small. But Achiuwa isn't ready to close out games and Bjelica isn't a great match against ball-dominant centers such as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

So, uh, is this Dewayne Dedmon in Miami? 🧐👀



(shared by a follower) pic.twitter.com/GOTHQfA61I — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Dewayne Dedmon could come in during these situations and help the Miami Heat in protecting the paint. He won't be getting too many touches going forward but will surely come in handy as an interior defender against the traditional bigs.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard could be intrigued by Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat in the offseason