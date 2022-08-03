NBA Rumors: Miami Heat possibly vying for 7x All-Star and former Portland Trail Blazers forward

After losing PJ Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, the Miami Heat have lost substantial depth at the power forward position.

According to Spotrac, the Heat have allocated 19.53% of their cap space towards power forwards and a mere 4.81% towards centers in 2022. Bam Adebayo is listed as a power forward for the Miami Heat on Spotrac, which accounts for the low number.

Perhaps this is why the Heat are pursuing LaMarcus Aldrige, a seven-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA honoree. After retiring, Aldrige played on a minimum contract with the Nets in 2021-22.

Heavy.com's Sean Deveney said an anonymous NBA executive believes Aldrige could be headed to Boston.

“Aldridge is 37 now. Tt would not be a surprise if he decided on retiring. But he still can score. He still has some value out there. He would be a nice fit in Boston. Just as a guy who can knock down some shots and step in when Rob Williams or Horford needs a break," Deveney said.

The executive went on to make a case for Miami, saying:

“Bucks and Heat, too. Every team in the East. At the top of the East. Miami needs that one piece. That one big guy to push them over the top. Aldridge could take some of PJ Tucker’s minutes. Though he is obviously not on the same level as a defender. But he can shoot it. Miami needs depth there. He’s not going to be a starter, but he can help.” (via) Heavy.com

Miami Heat's offseason

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

A trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell could result in significant roster turnover. The Miami Heat primarily focused on returning their role players this offseason. Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon all signed contracts that secure their positions on the roster.

Oladipo and Dedmon signed for two more years with the Heat, while Caleb Martin's contract sees him through the 2024-25 NBA season. The Heat also drafted Nikola Jovic with the 27th overall pick, signing him to a rookie-scale contract.

The Heat might not perform as well this season as it currently stands.

