NBA Rumors: Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn to be aggressively pursued by at least 2 teams in free agency

Kendrick Nunn's rejuvenation with the Miami Heat hasn't gone unnoticed, with NBA rumors suggesting that the point guard will have several suitors in free agency. Nunn oscillated in and out of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation at the start of the 2020-21 season but has eventually played his way into the starting lineup.

The Miami Heat were among the most active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As per Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, multiple teams inquired about Kendrick Nunn. Since the Heat didn't part ways with Nunn, he's expected to attract interest in restricted free agency in the summer. Kennedy wrote:

"Prior to the NBA trade deadline on March 25, several teams tried to trade for Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, league sources told BasketballNews.com. Multiple teams inquired about Nunn’s availability, and at least two of those teams have shifted their focus to pursuing the 25-year-old once he becomes a free agent this offseason."

Kendrick Nunn has averaged 14 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. Nunn is out of a contract this summer and he'll become a restricted free agent if the Miami Heat extend him a qualifying offer of $4,736,102.

You guys know this by now, but I’ll always have so much respect for Kendrick Nunn. Starts, sits, starts, sits and it doesn’t matter. Always ready. Not afraid to attack. He deserves a consistent role on this team. pic.twitter.com/ofvQQ37yq5 — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Could Kendrick Nunn part ways with the Miami Heat in the near future?

Kendrick Nunn has had a Cinderella story of sorts with the Miami Heat. He was signed by the Heat last season after going undrafted in 2018 and immediately made a huge splash. Nunn even finished third in last year's Rookie of the Year race. But COVID had a serious impact on the 6'2 point guard and he struggled to perform during the Miami Heat's bubble run.

Heat GM Pat Riley

Kendrick Nunn has come up big for the Miami Heat in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. He's been in incredible form in April so far, averaging 16.1 points per game on a 50-40-90 clip.

Advertisement

It should be noted, though, that Nunn is still behind Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro in the larger scheme of things for the Miami Heat. The Heat will have the cap space to re-sign Nunn, but landing a big-name free agent will be a priority.

If Kendrick Nunn gets an annual offer in the range of $13-15 million, which is rather probable, the Heat are unlikely to match it. Even if they do, it'll likely be for sign-and-trade purposes. Either way, the chances of Nunn playing for a new team next season are very high.

Also read: NBA Rumors: New York Knicks considered moving Julius Randle at the trade deadline