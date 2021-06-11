NBA Rumors: Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs join New York Knicks in the Kelly Oubre Jr. sweepstakes

Two-way wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to enter free agency this summer and already has several franchises lining up for him as per the latest NBA rumors. Oubre rose to prominence with the Phoenix Suns and played a crucial role for the Golden State Warriors during the 2020-21 season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is an athletic player who can defend and shoot the ball from distance. Not many players of his caliber will be on the market this upcoming offseason, so it's not surprising that Oubre has multiple suitors.

As per Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are all interested in Kelly Oubre's services.

"According to league sources, Miami, San Antonio and the New York Knicks are among the teams interested in Oubre in free agency, and it’s easy to see him at his best, fitting into those places," Goodwill reported.

Kelly Oubre Jr. showin' off the ups 💪 pic.twitter.com/x5UKvk2rFR — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled with his shot in the first few weeks of this season, but he remained a consistent defender throughout. He averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds and one steal in 55 games for the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short by a wrist injury.

NBA Rumors: What's next for Kelly Oubre Jr.?

Heat GM Pat Riley

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been linked earlier with the New York Knicks as well and they have the cap space to offer him the $20 million annual salary that he's reportedly after. The San Antonio Spurs also have the needed financial flexibility and Miami Heat can create that space by declining a few team options.

Kelly Oubre could warrant contracts in free agency worth north of $20 million annually, per @Con_Chron



(h/t @NBCSWarriors ) pic.twitter.com/IO6jOYzLgj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 19, 2021

Kelly Oubre can thrive in all three of these franchises. The New York Knicks need backcourt depth and Oubre fits Tom Thibodeau's defensive philosophy. The Miami Heat could also lose both Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn in restricted free agency. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs simply need athletic players and playing under Gregg Popovich could help Oubre develop his game further.

A bidding war may or may not happen between the three franchises, but the deciding factor is going to be the situation that Kelly Oubre wants to be in. Oubre could potentially be challenging for the title in Miami, while in New York, he'll be playing for a postseason berth at the bare minimum. Neither possibility is guaranteed in San Antonio.

