NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could take a huge chance as plans are set in motion to link up DeMarcus Cousins with old friend Jimmy Buttler

According to recent NBA trade rumors, the Miami Heat are planning to go all-in to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency. While this indicates they won't be spending the big bucks this year, they will still be making minor roster upgrades to remain a contender in the upcoming NBA season. That leaves the possibility of the Miami Heat signing free agent DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason.

Cousins' career has been plagued with injuries

DeMarcus Cousins' journey in the NBA has been riddled with unfortunate injuries. Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2018, which kept him out of action for a year. He has not been the same player ever since. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, but suffered a torn quadricep in the playoffs.

After signing with the LA Lakers in 2019, he suffered an ACL injury during preseason practice and didn't play a single game throughout the season. The Lakers later waived Cousins, and he is currently a free agent.

Is it time for the Heat to revisit DeMarcus Cousins? Latest "Ask Ira" at https://t.co/prxagMiv8R plus more. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 16, 2020

The Miami Heat tried to sign Cousins back in 2019, but narrowly missed out on the opportunity. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Heat will try their luck once again in the offseason, in the hopes of signing the 30-year-old.

DeMarcus Cousins could be a great fit next to Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat could deploy Cousins as support for Jimmy Butt

Given his history of injuries, it's easy to forget DeMarcus Cousins' accomplishments as a player. The 30-year-old has been an NBA All-Star 4 times, and has made it to the All-NBA teams twice.

If Cousins can get back to his pre-injury form, he has the ability to average over 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, and will be a great asset for Miami Heat's frontcourt. Myers Leonard is now a free agent, and DeMarcus Cousins can be a great back up big for Bam Adebayo if Leonard ends up leaving South Beach.

"He don't care! He gonna tell it how it is." - @JimmyButler speaking about his homie @BoogieCousins on Posted Up Podcast with @ChrisBHaynes.



➡️ https://t.co/ohUh3hqJJ6 pic.twitter.com/YlAF7uuePX — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) January 29, 2019

It's interesting to note that Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler shares a great bond with Cousins. The duo has played together for the USA before, and Butler has been a fan of Cousins' attitude towards the game.

In case Miami Heat get lucky, and DeMarcus Cousins finds a way to play like his older self, the Heat offense would be elevated to the next level, and they would again be among the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

