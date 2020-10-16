After a dreadful performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, the LA Clippers will evaluate every option to improve their roster heading into the 2020-21 season. They already have two of the best wings in the league in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and NBA trade rumors suggest that they'll be looking to add playmaking guards or defensive bigs in the offseason. In this article, we'll take a look at why the LA Lakers' Dwight Howard joining the LA Clippers is a realistic possibility.

NBA Trade Rumors: If the LA Clippers lose Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard could be an ideal replacement

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

The LA Clippers' biggest problem in the offseason will be their cap space. They want to add another star to help them next season while also hoping to re-sign Montrezl Harrell and Marcus Morris in free agency. JaMychal Green would most likely opt-in on his $5 million contract, and the LA Clippers might be hard-pressed to let Harrell or Morris walk away because of cap space restrictions.

What will the Los Angeles Clippers do this offseason? Will they re-sign Montrezl Harrell and/or Marcus Morris? What does their cap sheet look like?



I broke down the Clippers' offseason and what's next for this team: https://t.co/LqPlFER4zd — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 28, 2020

Ivica Zubac still needs time to mature, and the LA Clippers would need to add another veteran big who can help them in the paint. LA Lakers' Dwight Howard is an unrestricted free agent and might be a perfect candidate for the job.

In the 2020 NBA playoffs, Dwight Howard proved that he can be effective against other top centers in the league like Nikola Jokic, and still has a few good years left in him. The LA Clippers won't have to break the bank to sign the veteran, and Howard will still have an opportunity to contend for a championship next year.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers might not be able to re-sign Dwight Howard in the offseason

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

While the LA Lakers would most certainly want to re-sign Dwight Howard, they have their own financial impediments. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo will likely be getting bigger contracts in the offseason, and NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers want to add another star to the team.

If the LA Lakers fail to give Dwight Howard the contract he deserves, the 34-year-old might be happy to switch allegiances and join the LA Clippers to have a legitimate shot at winning the title. The fact that Dwight Howard won't have to change his base if he joins crosstown rivals LA Clippers could be a crucial consideration in his decision-making process.

