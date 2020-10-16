NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets in pursuit of Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid; complete roster on offer other than James Harden

Following General Manager Daryl Morey's exit from the Houston Rockets, questions are being raised about the futures of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. A recent NBA trade rumor suggests that the Rockets might blow it all up in a trade that could bring the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid to H-Town.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets looking to link up Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid with James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers are under serious pressure heading into this offseason. Despite having two superstars on their teams, they suffered a disappointing exit in the 2020 NBA playoffs. According to the latest NBA trade rumor from Brandon Robinson, the Rockets are trying to pull off a blockbuster trade to link up Joel Embiid with James Harden.

Houston Rockets are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid.



Hearing that everything is available except James Harden.



Will monitor. pic.twitter.com/szllhrjlEk — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 15, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers' center is one of the best bigs in the league and is a dominating presence on either end of the court. James Harden's ability to draw double teams will let Embiid be even more aggressive in the paint. If the Philadelphia 76ers agree to this deal, the Harden-Embiid duo will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook might be on his way out after disappointing playoffs exit

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

Advertisement

Former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and GM Daryl Morey were the main reasons behind the franchise's small-ball style of play. Post their departure, the Rockets might switch to a more traditional style of basketball with Joel Embiid as their starting center.

Brandon Robinson reported that the Houston Rockets are ready to move anyone except James Harden. This NBA trade rumor has led to speculation about Russell Westbrook's departure from the team.

First D’Antoni, now Morey. Rockets could go to a much different style of play if Ty Lue or Jeff Van Gundy is hired as head coach. Will they look to trade Westbrook? https://t.co/wKHw8QvG0m — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) October 15, 2020

Even though Russell Westbrook put up good numbers for the Houston Rockets this season, his inability to shoot the ball remains a concern for the team. He could be part of the trade package that the Rockets offer to the Philadelphia 76ers in the hopes of landing Joel Embiid.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Why a James Harden-Ben Simmons swap can be a win-win for both Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers