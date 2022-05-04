NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan fired James Borrego because of the team's poor defense all season long

Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets decided to dismiss head coach James Borrego on April 22nd after four seasons. Earlier reports pointed to general manager Mitch Kupchak as the main driving force to fire Borrego.

However, the latest rumors suggest that it was none other than Jordan who made the final decision.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Jordan was unhappy with the team's defense getting worse this season. The Hornets' defense was 16th in the league last season, but fell to 22nd this year.

Borrego did improve the team's offense and led the team to their first winning record since their 2015-16 season. Fischer wrote:

"League sources had been whispering about Charlotte chairman Michael Jordan's dissatisfaction with the Hornets' lackluster defense, though it's fair to wonder which bench leader could have had greater success on that end of the floor with such a young unit and a roster that is devoid of a trademark rim protector."

The Charlotte Hornets are looking for their fifth head coach since Jordan became the team's majority owner in 2010. The Hornets reportedly want a head coach with experience to guide a young team on the precipice of a breakout.

Charlotte has a glut of talented players, such as LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier. Borrego led the Hornets to two straight play in tournaments, but was defeated and blown out both times.

They were handily defeated by the Indiana Pacers 144-117 last season, while losing to the Atlanta Hawks 132-103 this season. The Hornets have no problems scoring, but their defense needs a lot of work.

Michael Jordan's choices for the next Charlotte Hornets head coach

The Charlotte Hornets have only made the postseason three times since Michael Jordan became the majority owner.

Finding the right head coach for a young team like the Hornets is crucial. It's rare for a team to have a transcendent star like LaMelo Ball and waste his talents by not hiring the best coach for his development.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported that the Hornets will conduct interviews with Mike D'Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham and Sean Sweeney.

D'Antoni is currently a coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans. Atkinson, Ham and Sweeney are assistant head coaches for the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

Jake Fischer added that the Hornets may also be interested in Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown and Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. Charlotte is also being linked to current Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, who might get the walking papers this offseason.

However, it seems like the Hornets' front office has narrowed down their choices to two candidates. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the frontrunners to become their next head coach are Mike D'Antoni and Darvin Ham.

