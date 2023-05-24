NBA Rumors: NBA insider thinks LeBron James will play two more years before retiring

LeBron James is contemplating retirement following the LA Lakers' elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. However, one NBA insider thinks that James is not serious about it and has two more years left in his career.

Shams Charania of The Athletic discussed James' hints of possibly ending his legendary career. It's understandable that "The King" feels exhausted after an injury-prone season. Charania explained why the four-time MVP won't be hanging it up this summer.

"My sense is LeBron could have two years left remaining in his career," Charania said. "I do think that the workload of the season, everything that's gone into the year. Just a few months ago, he could have had season-ending surgery on that tendon. He's had to have such a big load on this team as far as how much he's gotta carry them on a night-to-night basis.

"Going into year 21, how the Lakers manage this roster, how they beef up this team. That will be interesting to monitor. There's certainly an expectation that he's gonna continue playing. He's got two years left on his Lakers deal. ... It would be a true surprise if he really did actually retire."

It's all just speculation at this point, with many having their own theories why LeBron James suddenly hinted about his retirement. Some people thought that James would take the year off to fully recuperate from all the injuries he sustained over the past few years.

Sam Amick of The Athletic theorized that Carmelo Anthony's retirement might have influenced James' remarks on Monday. Anthony and James came into the league at the same time, which definitely had some kind of effect on "The King."

On the other hand, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer doesn't see James retiring because of the money he'll be leaving on the table. He has two more years in his contract with the LA Lakers. He's set to earn $46.9 million next season, with a player option worth $50.6 million for the 2024-25 season.

LeBron James clarifies his dream of playing with Bronny in the NBA

Bronny and LeBron James at the 2023 McDonald's All American Game

LeBron James has been open about his goal to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, possibly in the 2024-25 season. However, James clarified his dream in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "The King" explained that he still has aspirations to play with Bronny, but is unsure if his son wants it.

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey," James said. "And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we're going to support him in whatever he decides to do.

"So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that."

