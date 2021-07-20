NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans to join the race to sign Kyle Lowry in free agency

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in pursuing Kyle Lowry in free agency this offseason. This report comes from Marc Stein of The New York Times, who explains the thinking behind the Pelicans’ purported chase of the veteran guard

“There is rising buzz New Orleans plans to enter the race for free agent-to-be Kyle Lowry, league sources say,” Stein wrote in a tweet.

“There will be several Lowry suitors but it's clear why the Pels, desperate to help Zion Williamson reach the playoffs, would want in.”

Kyle Lowry, a 15-year veteran, doesn’t seem to fit the New Orleans Pelicans’ youth movement. But his addition to the roster will definitely boost the team’s chances to make it to the playoffs. After two years in the league, Zion Williamson hasn’t tasted the playoffs yet and the Pelicans appear to be looking for someone with postseason experience to help facilitate that.

Relive Kyle Lowry's CLUTCH jumper to seal the @Raptors 2OT W and force a GAME 7 on Friday at 9:00pm/et on TNT!#NBAPlayoffs #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/d0RrsMv90h — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2020

However, the New Orleans Pelicans have to get in line to secure Kyle Lowry’s services. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are also among the teams interested in adding the six-time All-Star to their roster next season. The Toronto Raptors are yet to make a decision on whether they want to bring him back as well.

The Raptors own Lowry’s Bird rights which allows them to exceed their salary cap and re-sign him up to the maximum contract.

NBA Rumors: How Kyle Lowry can join the New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Lowry #7 passes the ball to OG Anunoby #3.

For the New Orleans Pelicans to sign Kyle Lowry in free agency, they have to work on their salary cap to make him fit in. He is projected to seek a deal in the $20 million-a-year range which makes it impossible for the Pelicans to sign him given their current financial status.

They have also reportedly drawn a line with regards to Lonzo Ball’s asking salary. Though the number hasn’t been revealed yet, the New Orleans Pelicans might be willing to let him go if they can land Lowry instead.

What are your thoughts on the rumors of the Pelicans unloading Eric Bledsoe or Steven Adams? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jBYBGlFMF6 — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) July 19, 2021

Another option for the Pelicans is to trade Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams. Their combined salary amounts to more than $30 million and if they can find takers for either or both of them, they could clear enough space under the cap to sign Lowry.

Based on these NBA rumors, it’s clear that the New Orleans Pelicans are focused on signing or trading for a point guard who will take them a step further in their growth as a team. When free agency begins on August 2, expect the Pelicans to be a major player in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes.

