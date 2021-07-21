NBA Rumors: New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks hoping to pry Norman Powell away from Portland Trail Blazers in free agency

Norman Powell is set to be in demand this offseason with the latest NBA rumors suggesting both the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are interested in him. Powell had an $11.6 million player option with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he'll be reportedly turning it down to enter restricted free agency.

The Blazers traded for Norman Powell midway through last season, so they'll be looking to re-sign him for sure. They also hold his Bird Rights, making it possible for them to offer Powell a lucrative deal. As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are potential landing spots for Norman Powell besides the Portland Trail Blazers.

Per source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Mavs, #Knicks, and #Trailblazers are Norman Powell’s top three entering free agency. As @ChrisBHaynes reported, Portland will aggressively try to re-sign him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 20, 2021

Norman Powell had the best year of his career last season. He played a combined 69 games for the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 18.6 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 41.1% shooting from downtown.

Powell is only 28 and entering his prime, so those numbers could go up. Hence, it's not surprising that he's attracting interest from the likes of New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Rumors: Is Norman Powell a good fit for New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks?

Knicks players celebrate a play

Norman Powell showcased his ability to score the ball at all three levels over the past season. He isn't really a playmaker but can create his own shots. Powell can also play off the ball if needed. He's exactly the kind of high-volume scoring option that both the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks need.

Norman Powell is going off in Game 4 😤



He's got 29 PTS on 11-of-13 shooting pic.twitter.com/FzBpqWdHrw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2021

The Knicks will have roughly $50 million in cap space and can prioritize signing Norman Powell if they're unable to attract other stars. The Mavs will also have the needed cap space to offer Powell roughly $20 million in annual salaries that he's expected to command. If Tim Hardaway Jr. leaves Dallas in free agency, Powell would be a suitable replacement for him.

All three of the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have the needed cap room or exceptions to offer Norman Powell a lucrative deal in free agency. Powell's future could eventually be decided by his preference in terms of the organizational situation and the market that he wants to be in.

