NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to discuss long-term extension with Julius Randle in the summer

Julius Randle has grown into an All-Star this season and NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks want to tie him down to a long-term contract. Randle has another year left on his current deal which is partially guaranteed.

As reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks will engage in talks with Julius Randle in the upcoming offseason to sort out his contractual situation. Windhorst wrote:

"The Knicks can add up to four years to Randle's contract, and both sides intend to talk over the summer to see if they can come to an agreement, sources said. But salary-cap rules limit the raise in Randle's salary to a max of 20%."

Julius Randle has stepped up massively under head coach Tom Thibodeau. He's averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season, all team-highs. The New York Knicks are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season and Randle has played a pivotal role in making this happen.

It’s just work.



The April 2021, Eastern Conference Player of the Month, @J30_RANDLE ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PEqcv128xP — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: What does the future hold for Julius Randle and the New York Knicks?

Irrespective of how talks go down between Julius Randle and the New York Knicks front office this summer, the power forward is likely to stay the course for the 2020-21 season. Randle will be owed $19.8 million if the Knicks fully guarantee the final year of his current contract and that's a bargain at this point.

Knicks president Leon Rose

The New York Knicks could face a few financial complications in extension talks with Julius Randle, though. As mentioned by Windhorst above, the Knicks can only offer Randle a 20% hike on his current salary. That would put the guaranteed sum on his extension somewhere in the $100-110 million range.

If Julius Randle insists on playing out his ongoing contract, he could easily command a max contract in the summer of 2022. The New York Knicks could even end up losing Randle for nothing if another big-market franchise approaches him in free agency.

If you’re wondering why Knicks fans have fallen in love with this team (and Randle)...



Julius Randle is red-hot. He’s got 30 points and has hit back-to-back triples. Here he catches top of the key, but passes to Rose. D Rose passes up a good shot for a great one. Bullock cans it pic.twitter.com/WODLdBPfhV — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 3, 2021

Rest assured that the New York Knicks will try everything in their power to tie down Julius Randle to a long-term deal. Both parties like each other and an extension seems imminent, but the situation could change based on Randle's financial aspirations.