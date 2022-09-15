NBA Rumors: New York Knicks not interested in moving for former scoring champion and Blake Griffin

To fill their two remaining roster spots, the New York Knicks have been linked with several players recently. As per Marc Berman of The New York Post, the Knicks are not interested in signing veteran free agents LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin and Carmelo Anthony.

The New York Knicks kept two spots open on their roster and hoped to attract some big names to New York. They tried to sign Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, who was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to reports, the Knicks may consider trading Julius Randle and Evan Fournier. They have also been linked with veteran free agents LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, who played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Both players were stars in their primes, who can still contribute on and off the floor. However, the Knicks have little interest in high-profile free agents primarily due to issues with their role in the system.

Meanwhile, the Knicks could consider signing Carmelo Anthony, who is open to the idea of returning to New York. As a pivotal figure for the Knicks in the last decade, Anthony could be a valuable addition given his skillset.

The New York Knicks have a lot of options at their disposal

Obi Toppin reacts to a play against the Washington Wizards

The Knicks will be looking to finalize their roster spots soon. It will be interesting to see who they get as a backup center. With Mitchell Robinson starting at the five, the Knicks will need someone to fill Taj Gibson's spot.

Therefore, veterans Tristan Thompson and Dwight Howard could pop up on the Knicks' radar. Their experience could be valuable in mentoring young players Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The New York Knicks have no shortage of guards with Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley will lead the backcourt. However, they may look to improve their perimeter defense in the coming weeks.

Dennis Schroder, Avery Bradley and Facundo Campazzo could garner some interest. Schroder has been immense for Germany at the 2022 EuroBasket and it is only a matter of time before he finds a new team.

Schroder is averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 assists per game at the 2022 EuroBasket, so he will definitely be on the lookout for a NBA contract soon.

However, given that Tom Thibodeau prefers to have his 15th man not caring about playing time, the signing may not materialize.

