NBA Rumors: New York Knicks and LA Lakers could engage in talks for former Most Improved Player winner if Donovan Mitchell moves to the ‘Big Apple’

NBA rumors suggest the New York Knicks and LA Lakers could engage in trade talks for Julius Randle if Donovan Mitchell gets traded to the Knicks. Marc Stein recently reported on these rumors, saying (via Legion Hoops):

“A very plugged-in person in the league told me… If Donovan Mitchell were to end up with the Knicks, there could be talks between the Knicks and the Lakers involving Julius [Randle].”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“A very plugged-in person in the league told me… If Donovan Mitchell we’re to end up with the Knicks, there could be talks between the Knicks and the Lakers involving Julius [Randle].”



(via @FredKatz, marcstein.substack.com/p/liven-up-you…) Marc Stein:“A very plugged-in person in the league told me… If Donovan Mitchell we’re to end up with the Knicks, there could be talks between the Knicks and the Lakers involving Julius [Randle].”(via @TheSteinLine Marc Stein:“A very plugged-in person in the league told me… If Donovan Mitchell we’re to end up with the Knicks, there could be talks between the Knicks and the Lakers involving Julius [Randle].”(via @TheSteinLine, @FredKatz, marcstein.substack.com/p/liven-up-you…) https://t.co/7xK0ZtlGKO

Stein also reported that the Lakers wouldn't mind taking back Randle's long-term salary. He is owed $117 million over the next four seasons. The Knicks will have four players earning at least $100 million in their salary books if they acquire Donovan Mitchell, which could be a factor behind their reason for trading Randle.

The New York Knicks are reportedly among teams interested in taking up Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary next season, so he is likely to be the player the trade would be centered around. The LA Lakers and Knicks will be swapping contracts through this deal, and LA might get to hold onto at least one of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… The Jazz, Pacers and Knicks have all reportedly discussed Russell Westbrook trades with the Lakers. The Jazz, Pacers and Knicks have all reportedly discussed Russell Westbrook trades with the Lakers.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/rVr7Pqdg9D

NBA Rumors: Does acquiring Julius Randle make sense for the LA Lakers?

Julius Randle started his NBA career with the LA Lakers in 2014. The former Most Improved Player winner endured a season-ending injury within 14 minutes of his league debut. Nevertheless, he returned to play four seasons with the franchise and averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per contest during his stint in Hollywood.

Since then, Randle has played for the Pelicans and the Knicks, improving his production and becoming roughly a 20-point, nine rebound-per-game player. He enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 season, averaging 24/10/6, making his debut All-Star appearance, and winning the MIPOY award.

NBA @NBA



and the Look back at Kia Most Improved Player Julius Randle's fantastic 2020-21 season for the Knicks! #KiaMIP @J30_RANDLE and the @nyknicks host the Celtics for their season opener tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. #KiaTipOff21 Look back at Kia Most Improved Player Julius Randle's fantastic 2020-21 season for the Knicks! #KiaMIP @J30_RANDLE and the @nyknicks host the Celtics for their season opener tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. #KiaTipOff21 https://t.co/z5FEIkt0TT

However, Julius Randle struggled to keep up that momentum last campaign. His efficiency as a two-way player dropped massively. Based on his performances last year, Randle doesn't appear to be a solution to the LA Lakers' problems. He is an inefficient shooter from deep and isn't much of a difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor.

The Lakers may be looking at him as a rebounding threat and a reliable backup option for LeBron James or Anthony Davis, who have been injury-prone over the last two seasons. Julius Randle has missed only 11 games across the last two seasons. At a 6'8" 250-pound frame, he will also offer size in the wings.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



But size (only four players above 6-6) and 3-point shooting (only LeBron shot better than the league average 3PT% last season) remain notable deficiencies: The Lakers added youth and athleticism this week. This roster makes more sense than last season’s.But size (only four players above 6-6) and 3-point shooting (only LeBron shot better than the league average 3PT% last season) remain notable deficiencies: theathletic.com/3395994/2022/0… The Lakers added youth and athleticism this week. This roster makes more sense than last season’s.But size (only four players above 6-6) and 3-point shooting (only LeBron shot better than the league average 3PT% last season) remain notable deficiencies: theathletic.com/3395994/2022/0…

LA Lakers could also be banking on Randle to improve his game next season, leading to better market value for the player in the 2023 offseason. This may allow them of having the flexibility to add more talent by trading him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far